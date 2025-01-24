Fans recently uncovered an old video of AKA buying a pen worth a whopping R60K

The late rapper made this exorbitant purchase ahead of a major contract signing

While the Megacy lamented on AKA's life, some netizens gave the pricey purchase a bombastic side-eye

AKA once bought a R60K pen to sign a big deal. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Fans remembered the time AKA bought himself a pen worth R60K just to sign a contract.

AKA buys special pen for contract signing

Nearly two years since AKA was brutally murdered, fans looked back at the colourful life the rapper lived leading to his untimely demise.

From his never-ending scandals to his flashy lifestyle, the Supa Mega's story is one that can only be told by the greatest minds - and written with the finest stationery.

Fans recently unearthed a video of the late rapper showing off his Montblanc Great Characters Walt Disney Special Edition Ballpoint Pen, or "Walt Disney pen", once valued at a staggering R60K but currently priced at R23K.

The pen, which AKA bought himself on his birthday, was used to sign a massive contract. In true AKA fashion, the rapper bragged about his pricey purchase while being photographed at his house:

"This is the Walt Disney pen; it's a R60K pen, by the way. This is my birthday present for myself. I can buy myself pens for R60K; it's my style."

FrankNyama2 shared the clip on Twitter (X):

Here's what Mzansi said about AKA's video

It'll be long before fans finally accept the rapper's passing, and his video seems to have opened up unhealed wounds:

planet_h_e_r was shattered:

"I miss this man so much. I hate everyone involved in his assassination. May their bloodline never know peace!"

rickyrikdaking said:

"Bhova lived a beautiful life. We want his killers found."

u_noziphos wrote:

"I love him so much!"

TyFrequency showed love to AKA:

"My absolute GOAT!"

Meanwhile, some netizens said AKA's purchase was not make sure:

XtraPolitics threw shade:

"A R60k pen while renting? Are we children of a lesser God?"

ThisIsLetso_S wasn't convinced:

"You guys want us to say something."

Shvkes_IIyambo didn't believe it:

"R60k is big cap."

TheRichRakgadi trolled:

"Who has the pen now? You see, he could have just bought BIC?"

