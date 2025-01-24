Fans Share Throwback Video of AKA Unboxing R60K Walt Disney Pen to Sign Major Contract
- Fans recently uncovered an old video of AKA buying a pen worth a whopping R60K
- The late rapper made this exorbitant purchase ahead of a major contract signing
- While the Megacy lamented on AKA's life, some netizens gave the pricey purchase a bombastic side-eye
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Fans remembered the time AKA bought himself a pen worth R60K just to sign a contract.
AKA buys special pen for contract signing
Nearly two years since AKA was brutally murdered, fans looked back at the colourful life the rapper lived leading to his untimely demise.
From his never-ending scandals to his flashy lifestyle, the Supa Mega's story is one that can only be told by the greatest minds - and written with the finest stationery.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Fans recently unearthed a video of the late rapper showing off his Montblanc Great Characters Walt Disney Special Edition Ballpoint Pen, or "Walt Disney pen", once valued at a staggering R60K but currently priced at R23K.
The pen, which AKA bought himself on his birthday, was used to sign a massive contract. In true AKA fashion, the rapper bragged about his pricey purchase while being photographed at his house:
"This is the Walt Disney pen; it's a R60K pen, by the way. This is my birthday present for myself. I can buy myself pens for R60K; it's my style."
FrankNyama2 shared the clip on Twitter (X):
Here's what Mzansi said about AKA's video
It'll be long before fans finally accept the rapper's passing, and his video seems to have opened up unhealed wounds:
planet_h_e_r was shattered:
"I miss this man so much. I hate everyone involved in his assassination. May their bloodline never know peace!"
rickyrikdaking said:
"Bhova lived a beautiful life. We want his killers found."
u_noziphos wrote:
"I love him so much!"
TyFrequency showed love to AKA:
"My absolute GOAT!"
Meanwhile, some netizens said AKA's purchase was not make sure:
XtraPolitics threw shade:
"A R60k pen while renting? Are we children of a lesser God?"
ThisIsLetso_S wasn't convinced:
"You guys want us to say something."
Shvkes_IIyambo didn't believe it:
"R60k is big cap."
TheRichRakgadi trolled:
"Who has the pen now? You see, he could have just bought BIC?"
Cassper Nyovest sings AKA song
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest performing one of AKA's biggest hits.
Mzansi is convinced that Mufasa was fishing for attention by using AKA's death, considering their longstanding feud.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za