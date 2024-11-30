Cassper Nyovest took to the stage and made an unexpected tribute to AKA when he was at an event

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker thought of AKA when he got a hold of a microphone and took to the stage

Online users speculated about Cassper Nyovest’s intentions with the cover of AKA’s song, and some were not impressed

Cassper Nyovest recently made waves after referencing the late AKA again. The Composure rapper’s passing left fans reeling, and Cassper Nyovest had tongues wagging after recently taking on a song by him.

Cassper Nyovest was known for his longstanding feud with AKA. Fans were surprised when Cassper made an unexpected tribute to AKA.

Cassper Nyovest honours AKA

In a clip making rounds on X shared by @SAhiphop247, Cassper Nyovest sang AKA’s All Eyes on Me. Mufasa was at an event when he took the mic and covered the hit song by AKA, which featured Nigerian star Burna Boy. Watch the video below:

SA slams Cassper Nyovest’s AKA cover

Some people were not impressed by Cassper Nyovest’s cover of AKA’s hit song. Naysayers slammed the rapper, with most speculating that he was trying to get attention using the late rapper's name. Read the comments below:

@visse_ss said:

“Trying to revive his career.”

@PROUDLYKHOZABOY commented:

“He's trying to be relevant.”

@Mlungu_Wajehova wrote:

“Proof that he is nothing without AKA, that dead man made him.”

@KapitalC6 was impressed

“I love seeing this.”

@ManQzulu added:

"Doesn't seem right since wouldn't have while he was alive."

@ReallySihle remarked:

"He has to pay tribute AKA did make his career what it is. That beef propelled them to bigger heights than imagined."

Cassper Nyovest speaks about his hunger for music

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest reportedly said he has a new-found hunger for music and misses making hit songs.

Cassper Nyovest apparently expressed his desire to make hit songs and compete with some of the best new school artists.

According to FakazaNEWS, the rapper poured his heart out about feeling like an upcoming artist again and is driven to push sales with his music.

