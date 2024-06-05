Christall Kay has revealed details about her relationship with a man 20 years her junior, which blossomed during filming in Jamaica

Despite receiving criticism from fans, Christall is unfazed and describes the experience as magical, recalling a moment of intimacy in a van

She expressed no regrets about her love life or past actions, acknowledging that not everyone will understand her choices

Reality TV star Christall Kay is sharing all the deets about her recent fling with a man 20 years younger than her. The star also shared that she is unbothered by the negative comments from fans.

Former ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay has shared details about her love life. Image: @christallkay

Source: Instagram

Christall Kay opens up about dating a 28-year-old man

It is true that love has no age. Former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay found love in the arms of a 28-year-old man while on the set of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Jamaica.

Speaking to ZiMoja about the experience, Christall said she is unbothered by the side eyes she received from her fans and co-stars. The popular media personality shared the juicy deets about the experience. She said everything, and everyone disappeared as she made out with her lover at the back of a van.

"We didn't notice the cameras rolling the entire time. He is 20 years younger than me, and everything about that moment was magical."

Christall Kay on not having any regrets

The star is unbothered by people's opinions about her love life. Christall, who has had her fair share of drama after the RHOJ's cancellation, said she doesn't expect everyone to understand her.

"I don't regret anything that I've done or said. If it comes out a little bit offbeat or people don't understand it, it is okay because I understand it."

