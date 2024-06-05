A young woman joked on social media why she is not allowed to post about her married boyfriend online

She stated that his lack of social media presence on her account is because of his family's decisions

People in the comment section flooded the post with laughter and added to the humourous banter

A young lady explained why her married boyfriend was not seen on her social media pages. Images: @angelmnguni3

A young woman gathered laughs after she joked about why she couldn't post the identity of her married boyfriend.

Angelah Mnguni, who uses the handle @angelmnguni3 on TikTok, shared a clip of herself and her boyfriend in a car on the popular video-sharing app. While Angelah sat in the passenger seat, the unidentified man drove his BMW with only his body in view.

Sharing why she was not allowed to show his face, the young lady captioned her video:

"When you're in a happy relationship, but you can't post him because his family forced him to marry a girl he doesn't love [laughing emoji]."

Watch the video below:

Netizens join in on the humour

Jokes and laughing emojis filled Angelah's comment section as people suspected that the woman's boyfriend was not forced to marry someone. It is often assumed that when people cannot show their married partner's identity, their relationship must be kept secret for fear of repercussions.

Playfully calling the young woman delusional, @ntuthu193 wrote:

"Dululu is the best kind of solulu."

Sensing Angelah's tone, @mahlogonolo.mammy commented:

"Love the sarcasm."

@mommapars_ri jokingly shared their sympathies:

"Eish, poor guy, but we can only be happy he has finally found his home."

@tercie2019 told Angelah:

"Live your life to the fullest, girl."

@luyandamngadi52 shared a similar experience:

"I am currently in this situation. Sometimes it feels like I should let go of him, but yoh, he really makes me happy like never before. I'll continue dating him."

Adding to the humour, @mr_oxtail345 said:

"He wishes to have met you much earlier."

