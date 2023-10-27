A woman made a candid TikTok video about her messy love life that had many people up in arms

Netizens were beside themselves when she showed that her relationship was with someone unavailable

The lady's comment section on TikTok was flooded with people who gave their scathing opinions about her dating choices

A lady made a TikTok video of her controversial relationship. Many people expressed disapproval after detailing a big problem with her significant other.

A TikTok video shows a woman's problem with dating a married man, and others admitted they were in the same situation. Image: TikTok /@winnie_the_1st /Getty Images/ Le Club Symphonie

Source: TikTok

The video attracted about dating a taken guy thousands of eyes as it got over 3,000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from women who related to her struggle.

Lady shows complicated love life

@winnie_the_1st posted a TikTok video showing a woman claiming she is dating a married man. In the video, she was upset that his ring leaves a mark on his finger even when he takes it off.

Watch the video:

SA discusses woman's affair

Netizens were eager to share their two cents about the woman's relationship with a married. Peepss wondered why the man even took off his ring. Most comments were ladies admitting they were dating married guys.

tasshhh. wondered:

"How is this normal, mara."

Blessing Michaels commented:

"I wish I could post his hand, but hawks will notice it. Otherwise, mine doesn’t take off his ring."

Gosiameh wrote:

"Why did he even bother taking it off?"

Karabo said:

"Mara nna, I don’t understand how your husband is in a whole relationship, and you don’t know how? I’d pick it up so fast."

Vee explained:

"Mine used to take off; I told him to gore, no baby, one day you’ll misplace it, so keep it on.. nna I’ll wear a ring, so we’ll match."

Thando Leseo added:

"But ladies, let's be honest: married men treat us nicely, yoh ha. Akwa love lives here."

wanjiprivate was amazed:

"The entire comment section is about girls dating married men."

Pone2021 agreed:

"The comment section. When has dating a married man started being okay, naa?"

Women with risky love lives fascinate TikTok users

Many other ladies on TikTok share their love lives. One woman went viral for dating a gangster.

Woman cheats on boyfriend after 18 years

Briefly News previously reported that mjolo is an extreme sport. This brother was cheated on by his girlfriend of eighteen years. To make matters worse, he cheated on him with a married man. His friend shared a Twitter post saying the boy is so hurt he hasn't been able to sleep since then.

"My friend is heartbroken, he can’t eat, sleep or breathe," he said.

Eighteen years is a long time. Long enough to have a child and see them leave the nest as a teenager. It also turns out that it isn't long enough to ensure trust and loyalty. The friend not only shared that his boy was hurt but also shared their call logs.

Source: Briefly News