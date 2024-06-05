One gentleman showed off his rapping skills after he found out that his crush loves R&B

The TikTok video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

People were entertained by the man's clip as they flocked to the comments section with laughter

One gent placed his rapping skills to the test, and netizens were impressed. The video went viral online.

A young man shows off his rap skills in a TikTok video. Image: @rhavinirion336

Source: TikTok

Man tries to rap in voice note after finding out crush loved R&B

Trying to impress your crush is not always easy, and at times, it can be pretty embarrassing as, in the process, you may end up coming off as "weird." But this gent took on the challenge, determined to sweep his crush off her feet.

TikTok user @rhavinirion336 shared an audio recording of himself trying to rap to win his crush over, as she loved R&B. In the video, @rhavinirion336 flexed his rap skills, and people were left in laughter while others loved it.

The video gained massive attention online, gearing over 178K, with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps crack jokes

The man's rapping skills amused online users as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while some expressed their thoughts by saying:

Guluvakazi.gp said:

"Yoh the neyo part is the one."

TshepisoG added:

"Imagine this hardwork kante its not recording."

Modiegi expressed:

"This mixture is on fire, especially the Neyo part."

Ole wrote:

"The bridge to Neyo was so smooth."

Andy shared:

"The Neyo part will always be iconic."

Mpho commented:

"This is a masterpiece; even the beats."

Man serenades woman after she gives him number to stop annoying her

Briefly news previously reported one man left online users in laughter after singing for a young lady he admires.

A video posted by @samkynhose on TikTok has gathered over 193.8K views, thousands of likes, and many comments. In the clip, the young lady unveiled her chat with the gentleman. @samkynhose said she gave the young man her number just so the guy could stop bugging her, but the guy had plans of his own, as he surprised the stunner with a morning message in which he was sinning to her.

Source: Briefly News