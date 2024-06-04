A few Johannesburg men chilled outside of a home, sitting on camping chairs next to a crashed BMW

The person who posted the video jokingly told the men that they could not park their crashed car in the spot it was in

The crash scene and the men's calm demeanour perplexed social media users who thought they would have had a different reaction

A few men in Johannesburg seemed to have no worries about a crashed BMW. Images: @j.dawn_.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video gathered a few laughs after a few men were spotted sitting on camping chairs near a crashed BMW.

TikTok user @j.dawn_ (who added the name Langa to his account) shared the 10-second clip of four men in a residential area in Johannesburg seated in chairs outside a house, surrounding a blue cooler box and smoking. Another man stands, leaning against the boot of the crashed car with a drink in hand.

A vehicle slows down to pass the men, and a person off-camera shouts to them from inside:

"You can't park the car there. Why are you parking the car there?"

The group of men acknowledge the vehicle before viewers of the video get a glimpse of the car, which seems to have crashed into a house's wall.

Langa captioned his post:

"Chilling on camping chairs like nothing happened."

Watch the video below:

Men's reactions send internet users

While it is unknown whether one of the men crashed the BMW, this did not stop social media users from cracking jokes in the comment section.

Confused by how calm the men were, given the situation they were in, @mihlali1o asked:

"Wait, is the car there for aesthetics, or is it an accident?"

@duuworld laughed and said:

"Don't let life's problems stop you from having a good time."

@ellen_bila questioned the men's demeanour:

"Why are they so relaxed?"

@lehlohonoloramatl could not believe what they saw:

"Bro, what the what? SA is not a real place, I swear. That other guy is even wearing a cast on his arm."

Woman wins a car and immediately crashes it

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who won a car competition but barely got to enjoy her car after it crashed.

The lady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barricade. Some people thought something was wrong with the car because the clip did not explain how she crashed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News