A group of strangers at a shopping mall helped a schoolteacher with a large group of students go down an escalator

The video capturing the act of kindness from the strangers received over 300,000 views on TikTok

People in the video's comment section loved the pure intentions shown and applauded the teacher and the strangers

A teacher and her students waited patiently to down an escalator. Images: amirshaikh1132

Source: TikTok

A teacher who needed assistance received help from strangers at a shopping mall after she had to get her pupils down the escalator.

In a TikTok video uploaded by the account @amirshaikh1132, the TikTokker shared a video of the primary school educator standing at the top of the escalator with a large group of young children in their school uniform.

At the beginning of the video, another woman (presumably the first stranger to lend a helping hand) and two kids go down the escalator while the teacher shouts from the top to an unknown person.

Seconds later, the clip cuts to a few more helpful strangers lining up and taking the children to the floor beneath them.

Watch the video below:

Kind act warms netizens' hearts

The video reached over 300,000 views and tugged at a few people's heartstrings.

@phindilemt found beauty in the viral clip:

"Some parents always leave their children behind when they go to malls. Well done to those that helped."

@zoliiey loved the helpfulness and shared their experience with an escalator:

"It took me time to stop fearing escalators. I had to stop going to certain places because of them. Big-ups, teachers."

@thembelihleyvette wrote in the comment section:

"This is an experience they will never forget. I am sure they wanted to go up and down again."

@user661672657, whose heart was also warmed, shared:

"It really takes a village to raise a child."

Kind stranger fills man's trolley with groceries worth R1450

In a similar article published in April, Briefly News reported about a TikTokker who surprised a stranger by giving him one minute to fill a grocery cart with anything he wanted.

The man, overcome with shock and disbelief, couldn't help but ask whether he really could take anything from the store. He proceeded to whiz through the grocery store aisles, picking out items to throw into the trolley.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News