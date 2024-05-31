“As Long as You Don’t Grab My Wallet”: Woman Fights With Monkey After It Snatches Her Bag
- A woman uploaded a TikTok video of a monkey grabbing her bag out of her friend's hand
- While the woman shouted that the bag was hers, the monkey continued to defend himself against her
- Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to laugh at the comical situation
A woman found herself battling with a monkey after it swooped in to steal her bag.
While on vacation with her friend, Sarah Schiefelbein took to her TikTok account (@sarahschief) to share a viral video of how she had to defend herself and retrieve the monkey's new prized possession with the app's users.
In the clip, the monkey leaps onto a walkway and nabs Sarah's bag out of her friend's hand, leaving the contents strewn across the ground. As the young lady shouts that the bag is hers, the monkey attacks her and returns to the stolen item.
Screams and the rush to get the bag continue, and Sarah tells the monkey:
"That's mine, as long as you don't grab my wallet and stuff."
Watch the video below:
Monkey Thief has netizens in stitches
The video garnered over two million views and left thousands rushing to the comment section who thought the woman was not getting her items back.
@danibluej joked with Sarah:
"This was the longest robbery ever. He was not giving up!"
Finding humour in the video, @lemmehityojuul said:
"You speaking to him like he’s human is sending me."
@eulailah_ortiz shared what they would have done in the situation:
"You guys are not fighting hard enough for me. We would’ve been playing tug-of-war. Glad you got your stuff back!"
A concerned @wlxxvc stated:
"You are worried about the bag, and I’m worried about the phone."
Monkey steals man's food
In a related article, Briefly News reported about a video of two naughty monkeys that stole a man's food in his home.
In the clip shared on TikTok, one can see a monkey entering the man's home while another stands outside observing its fellow friend. The gent was lying on his bed while the monkey helped himself to some of his food.
