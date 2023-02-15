A woman whose diamond ring was taken during a hijacking in Durban discovered the true meaning of selflessness. A lady went to great lengths to return the special item, which she found miles away.

A kind stranger went to great lengths to return a sentimental ring stolen during a hijacking.

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A mother’s faith in humanity was restored when a good Samaritan went to great lengths to return a sentimental item stolen during a hijacking in Durban.

In 2016, Vurishka Mahomed, her husband and three children were travelling in the area when armed robbers held them up, stealing all the jewellery she was wearing. Among the items taken was a R20 000 ring gifted to her by her husband following the birth of her first daughter. While she was grateful that no one was injured, she was saddened by the loss of the ring she held close to her heart.

Mahomed had no hope of recovering the stolen items and did not replace her ring. Years later, a stranger began messaging her on social media, claiming she had something of hers.

“There was somebody trying to get hold of me on SMS and social media. She would continuously text me saying she has something of mine. I assumed it was an obvious scam and I tried to ignore her and would block her from social media and delete her messages,” said the Durban woman.

Months went by, but the stranger’s attempts to get in touch never dwindled. On one faithful day, Mahomed was going about her usual route when she received an SMS that left her with goosebumps.

“The message said 'Hi, my name is Penny, and I’m trying to get hold of you. I found your ring,' and then she sent pictures. I was shocked out of my mind. I went silent because of the pictures, and I thought there was no way someone was going to scam me with something like this,” she said.

Mahomed said after recovering from the initial shock, she spoke to the woman and was taken aback by her kindness and willingness to return the ring. After finding the ring, the woman took it to a store where she got the owner’s name through the ring’s unique serial number etched on it.

“She then searched for me online, but my surname had changed. She then found my brother on Facebook after going through his thousands or hundreds of friends and she found me and messaged me on Facebook, but I blocked her there. Then she did a Google search.

"At the time, my dad was renting out his property and I was helping him, so my details were on the ad. She got my phone number to message and sent me the pictures,” Mahomed said.

The kind lady had found the ring in a shopping mall parking lot in Cape Town and was determined to return it to its owner. Mahomed said she was in pure disbelief after receiving the ring.

“After speaking, the woman was happy to drop it off at the Brown's in Cape Town, which was sent to the Brown's at the Gateway Mall where they cleaned it up and gave me flowers.

"It was an incredible gesture from Penny and only someone with a good and kind heart would go so far to return something, especially after being blocked and ignored.

“When we were hijacked, my wedding rings, the ring and my earrings went. It was horrible but it didn't matter at the time. The five of us were together in the car and my five jewellery items were stolen. But for the ring to be returned years later was so special,” added the emotional woman.

Mahomed and the woman keep in touch and often exchange messages. She added that the story is a constant reminder that there is always goodness around, no matter how bad things may seem.

