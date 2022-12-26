A kind Mzansi family opened their home to a few people who would be spending Christmas alone

Twitter user @PholosoM_ put the offer out on social media and shared pics of the special day

The people of SA thanked the family for opening their hearts and doors to people who needed it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Christmas can be a tough time for some people. One lady and her family opened their home to those who would be spending it alone, and the gesture melted hearts.

Twitter user @PholosoM_ and her family opened their home to lonely people on Christmas. Image: (Twitter user @PholosoM_)

Source: Twitter

Losing loved ones or even living in a province or country far from home can make the festive season grim. Seeing a family open their hearts to others showed true Christmas spirit.

Twitter user @PholosoM_ shared a post saying that her family have a few spots at their Christmas table for people who were going to be spending the day alone. Sis got some takers and shared pictures of the merry day.

It is truly heartwarming to see people come together and make another’s day brighter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African citizens loved the kind Christmas gesture

This is the sweetest thing. The post rendered some people to tears knowing what a huge deal this was for those that would have been alone.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@ramichuene said:

“This is beautiful. Well done and God bless you beyond your wildest dreams and desires ❤️”

@ThePurpleChef_ said:

“This is beautiful love. Abundant Blessings to you and your family ✨!”

@Boitumelo_Gumz said:

“This made me shed a tear♥️. You’re so awesome for doing this. Hope that you had fun❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@KolaAfolayan said:

“As you have shared your meal and home with strangers, may you never lack any good thing. The Angels of God will continue to watch over you, your family members, and your properties in Jesus' name. You are blessed and highly favoured!”

@MchumaneB said:

“So heartwarming ❤️ this is beautiful, may you be blessed in abundance. I trust very well everyone was happy and had a good Christmas.”

Cute little boy not feeling the Christmas spirit has people laughing: Hilarious TikTok video goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that the festive season is not for everyone, and that’s ok. One little boy had zero Christmas spirit during his holiday concert, and it made for a hilarious TikTok.

While most people whip out their Christmas tree before December has even struck, there are some who prefer to be the Grinch during the festive season… and it looks like this little man is one of those people.

TikTok user @meeshdietz shared a video clip of her little boy Frankie during his Christmas concert at school. Baby boy was way at the back, jingle bells in hand but there was no jingling happening there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News