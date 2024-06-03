Reality TV star Brinnette Seopela is engaged again and is taking it slow with her new man from a royal family in the North West

Seopela, who has been married once and engaged three times, shared that they haven't set a wedding date yet and are happy enjoying each other

Responding to social media trolls calling her a "serial bride," Seopela expressed confusion, noting her limited relationship history

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reality TV star and businesswoman Brinnette Seopela has announced she is engaged again. The former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star shared that she is taking it slow with her man.

Former ‘RHOJ’ star Brinnette has revealed that she is dating again. Image: @therealbrinnette

Source: Instagram

Brinnette Seopela confirmed her relationship status

Congratulations are in order for reality TV star Brinnette Seopela, who has found love again. The star, who has had her fair share of relationship drama after being married once and engaged three times, said she is happy with her new man.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the former RHOJ star revealed that she is dating a man from a royal family in the North West. The star did not want to share more details about her new boo because of personal reasons and also because his family is private, but she said that they were both happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She added that they have not set their wedding date yet because they are still enjoying each other and are both happy with how things are.

"I am not rushing into anything, so we do not have a wedding date yet. We are happy and want to enjoy each other before walking down the aisle."

Brinnette Seopela reacts to being called a serial bride

We all know social media can be mean, especially if you are in the public eye. Being on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg meant that Mzansi got a glimpse of her private life, including her failed relationships. Following the news of her recent engagement, fans have said the star is "a serial bride."

Responding to the trolls, Seopela said she doesn't understand why people gave her that nickname when she has only been married once and engaged thrice.

Brinnette Seopela says she's done with reality TV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg's Brinnette Seopela had much to say about reality TV.

South African TV personality Brinnette Seopela, who has been at loggerheads with her former castmate, Christall, has disclosed that she is done with reality TV as it is not good for her mental well-being.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News