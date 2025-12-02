“SA Is Its Own Planet”: Cape Town Gent Shows Off How Checkers Sixty60 Gets a Helicopter
- A Cape Town content creator shared a video about Checkers Sixty60's latest marketing stunt involving a helicopter
- The delivery service used a Bell 222 Airwolf-style helicopter to deliver braai essentials to a houseboat
- South Africans joked about the country being its own planet and wondered what the company will do next
A Cape Town content creator got people talking after he shared a video about Checkers Sixty60's latest marketing move. Facebook user @Cool Story Bru posted the clip on 1 December 2025 with the caption:
"South Africa's obsession with Checkers Sixty60 needs to be studied 😂😭🇿🇦"
In the video, the man explains that the delivery service now has a helicopter after already having its own aeroplane, jet skis, custom clothing and themed birthday parties.
He mentioned that the Checkers chopper even delivered some meat to a boat in the middle of the ocean as part of a marketing stunt. The clip switches to the promotional video where two men are on a houseboat and one asks the other:
"Is that what I think it is?" as the helicopter approaches.
The man ended the video by saying South Africa is its own planet at this point after seeing such a stunt pulled by a grocery store.
Mzansi reacts to the video
Social media users reacted to the clip on Facebook user @Cool Story Bru's clip, sharing how they felt about the new addition to Checkers Sixty60's vehicles:
@jason_olyn joked:
"Waiting for them to launch a rocket now and deliver in space."
@natalie_loots wrote:
"Oh no, it's going to be another toy I have to buy for my son🤦♀️"
@danny_doc said:
"South Africa is a movie, everyday when you wake up you receive new episode 😜"
@val_thomas commented:
"Brilliant marketing. Brand awareness on steroids! Checkers killing the opposition. They should be running SA?🤷♂️🙏"
@zithee_bantu asked:
"Omg🤣🤣🤣 What are they going to deliver by helicopter?"
@alexander_l_ex_jansen added:
"In Dubai you can order fuel and they will deliver it to you. In Dubai you can order a Pizza and a PS5 at 01:00am and they will deliver it within a few minutes after you ordered it."
@indrin_govender laughed:
"It's not just a helicopter - it's Airwolf🤣"
Checkers Sixty60's helicopter delivery
According to the media statement by Shoprite Holdings, Checkers Sixty60 kicked off summer with a bold “heli-yeah” moment by flying a delivery straight to friends on a houseboat. The team used a Bell 222 Airwolf-style helicopter, soundtrack and all, to drop off frozen ice, braai goodies and beach-day must-haves. It was their fun way of celebrating the Sixty60 crew who help customers save time every day, and a reminder that they’ve got summer covered.
The grocery app has built a reputation for fast deliveries and their eye-catching campaigns. Many South Africans now rely on Sixty60 for quick, convenient shopping without leaving their homes, and the helicopter stunt is just the latest move that keeps the brand top of mind.
Source: Briefly News
