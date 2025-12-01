A woman shared a video showing empty chicken fridges at a grocery store

She questioned where local poultry farmers are and why chicken is sold out online and in stores

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings, with some saying it's time for local farmers to step up

A woman in red standing on a stairwell. Images: @enhlentooc

Source: TikTok

A local woman got people talking after she shared a video showing empty chicken sections at a grocery store. TikTok user @enhlentooc posted the clip on 29 November 2025 with the caption:

"Where are our local poultry farmers???"

She filmed the empty chicken fridges at Checkers and walked through other sections of the store, asking what's going on in the poultry business. The video was shared with text stating that South Africa blocks US chicken imports, with America losing $450 million as local farmers win.

The woman explained that the fridges had been empty, mentioning how supermarkets have run out of chicken, and even when trying to purchase online, the chicken is always sold out.

A woman shared scenes of what chicken shelves looked like in a grocery store. Images: @enhlentooc

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users reacted to the TikTok user @enhlentooc's clip, sharing what they thought of importing chicken from the US:

@shuku52 said:

"It's time for our local farmers to shine 😜😜"

@mariakhanye_ asked:

"Why were we even importing chicken?"

@shorty_fitmom wrote:

"What happened to the rainbow farm? I think it was in KZN? Chicken farmers, this is your time now🤞🏾"

@forbidden_ questioned:

"We've been eating American Chicken all this time? 😳"

@antheapeqeur7 wondered:

"So which ones were the American chicken exactly 🤔🤔🤔"

@frank_gallagher commented:

"It's upsetting that all along we've been consuming so much American chicken when we have local farms that produce better grade chicken."

@wavela_sihle added:

"It's Black Friday promos, most items are out of stock."

@pearly_ said:

"The Pick'n Pay I shop at sells chicken that tastes like it's grain-fed proper chicken."

Did SA block US imports?

As seen in a report shared on Farmers Weekly, South Africa’s poultry industry won a big legal battle recently. The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a previous ruling that had allowed importers to block antidumping duties on chicken from Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. These duties help protect local farmers from unfairly cheap imports.

According to the BBC, South Africa has blocked US chicken imports over health concerns like avian flu and salmonella, which led to a trade dispute threatening millions of dollars in business. The US had threatened to remove South Africa from its preferential trade program, but the two countries resolved the issue after negotiations.

The importers had challenged the renewal of these duties, but the court confirmed that the government followed the rules and that lifting the duties could hurt local producers. The importers were also criticised for waiting too long to file their challenge and having to pay the court costs.

The ruling gives local poultry farmers confidence and protects them from unfair competition. The duties are set to expire in 2026, and the industry is already working to renew them.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about farmers in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a Free State farm attack where a man was shot dead, and his wife was sexually assaulted.

recently reported on a Free State farm attack where a man was shot dead, and his wife was sexually assaulted. An American tourist at the White Cross Monument was convinced of Afrikaner farmer genocide claims in South Africa.

SAPS launched a manhunt after a 77-year-old Limpopo farmer was murdered in his home.

Source: Briefly News