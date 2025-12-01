SAPS Launches Manhunt After 77 Year-Old Limpopo Farmer Murdered

The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after the life of a Limpopo farmer was ruthlessly taken

The 77-year-old from Lephalale was killed, and the suspects also robbed the house before they fled

South Africans were horrified by the incident, and some called for justice as the farmer's wife survived the ordeal

LEPHALALE, LIMPOPO — A Limpopo farmer was killed in Lephalale on 29 November 2025, and his wife survived the ordeal.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident happened on a farm near the Baltimore Tolwe policing area. The farmer left his house in the afternoon of 29 November 2025 to check his cattle around the farm. Two suspects allegedly sneaked in and entered the farmhouse.

Farmer's wife survives the incident

The suspects then tied the wife up. When the farmer returned from checking his cattle, the presence of the suspects surprised him. The suspects also tied him at knifepoint. The suspects reportedly robbed the house and took cellphones, a firearm and an undisclosed sum of money.

The suspects then assaulted the farmer severely before fleeing the scene. His wife reported the incident to the neighbourhood farm watch. The police and neighbouring farmers arrived at the farmhouse and found the farmer still tied and unconscious. He was declared dead on arrival.

Farm murders in South Africa

The victims of farm-related violence in 2024 and 2025 were from different social, racial and gender groups. The nature of the murders was brutal and wee allegedly committed with different motives. highlighting South Africa's battle with violent crime, gender-based violence and rural safety.

In 2024, a farmer in Mankweng, Limpopo, was arrested and appeared before the Mankweng Magistrates Court on 30 August. Zacharia Olivier, William Musora and Rudolph De Wet were arrested for the murders of two women, whose bodies were dumped in a pig sty.

A farm manager was killed in KwaZulu-Natal in the Midlands on 9 November 2025. Mike Pryor's body was found unrecognisable in his car beyond recognition after he was abducted from his home, where he lived alone. Residents remembered Pryor as a kind, gentle neighbour who respected everyone he met.

South Africans call for action

Netizens commenting on the incident were horrified. Some called for the police to apprehend the suspects speedily.

Elliot Ngobeni said:

"A normal thug will know that people in the farms are easy targets as they are isolated instead of going to Mamelodi extension, get caught and face mob justice. We need to come up with a plan to protect farmers."

Sibusiso Vilakazi said:

"The wife can help identify the language the criminals used. That could be very important to the investigation."

Lishious Nyamande said:

"Trump will add more sanctions after hearing this."

Agang Molele said:

"Crime in South Africa is uncontrollable."

Pig farm murder suspect's case withdrawn

In a related article, Briefly News reported that De Wet, who was arrested for the murder of the two women in Limpopo, turned state witness. His case was withdrawn.

De Wet was released after he agreed to tesatify against Olivier, who was also arreared for the murder of Kudzai Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho. The victims' family members were not pleased.

