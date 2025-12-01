A Northern Cape resident shared footage of a street festival in Orania, where the community gathered

A resident of Orania got people talking after sharing footage of a community festival. Facebook user @fransde_klerk posted the video showing the Northern Cape town's residents gathered in the street for a celebration. Tables were lined up along the road with decorations hanging overhead and fairy lights strung from tree to tree. Most people wore white, which appeared to be the colour theme for the event. Plates, snacks, bottles of wine, cold drinks and tupperware containers filled with food were spread across the tables, with picnic baskets set up for families to enjoy together.

The video showed people eating, talking and having fun as a community. The clip went viral, with over 2,500 comments as social media users shared their thoughts on what they saw. Many praised the sense of togetherness and the way the community came together to celebrate.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the community gathering, sharing how much they admired what Oranians do on Facebook user @Frans de Klerk's clip:

@rits_camphrt said:

"Fantasies Orania bo❤️"

@reve_sterling wrote:

"They are at peace."

@charlotte_olivier gushed:

"This is what I call a real family gathering."

@miriri_tsitsi commented:

"To live like a king, you must work like a slave, that's what Oranians are doing, they work hard to build their town, I love it ❤️"

@he_ameer_khan added:

"This is how we grow and keep our people, their values and culture alive. Don't know if it's the best way, but it's an attempted way."

@bradley_cain said:

"Yoh, the people of Orania are living in peace."

@fatim_hendricks wrote:

"Love them or hate the people of ORANIA. But all I see is unity and peace ❤️"

@antoinette_breedt gushed:

"Unbelievable. What a beautiful face. Stay strong ❤️"

All about Orania

According to Providence, Orania is a private town in the Northern Cape with about 4,000 residents and around 3.5 square miles of land. Because it’s privately owned, it has its own rules for visitors. Signs at the entrance warn that it’s private property and that crime won’t be tolerated, something residents say contributes to the town’s extremely low crime rate.

To live in Orania, you must speak Afrikaans, as the community focuses on protecting and promoting Afrikaner culture and language. The town aims to be self-sufficient with its own shops, builders, schools, a hospital, a radio station, and even a local currency. They’ve also built a solar farm to avoid South Africa’s energy problems.

