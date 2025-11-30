An American man posted a video while at the Witkruis Monument, aka the Plaasmoorde Monument

The tourist from the US shared his thoughts on the five hectares dedicated to victims of farm attacks, which target both black and white farmers

In his post, the American saw the monument as evidence of a genocide against Afrikaner farmers, a claim denied by the South African government and judiciary

A man from America visiting South Africa filmed a video while on the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane. He stopped at the Witkruis Monument, a memorial for a farm attack victim that went viral when Elon Musk used it as evidence of a white farmer genocide.

An American man at the Witkruis monument started believing the Afrikaner farmer genocide is real. Image: Jeff Zausch

The American made a video at the Witkruis Monument, sharing how it made him feel. South Africans shared thoughts on the American, convinced he was seeing the truth.

A man in a video on Facebook, Jeff Zausch, was touched by the farm murders memorial site in Limpopo. He felt the memorial made him realise that he was being lied to because the crosses represent the murder of a white South African farmer. He said he heard personal accounts about the people represented behind him. Jeff said the farmers were being murdered because of their race. He said:

"This is happening.. I feel the energy, I feel the emotion here."

He cited statistics, including the drastic decrease in the number of white farmers since 1994 (the year apartheid ended), compared to now, after democracy. He concluded his video by taking a walk through the monument, showing the names and death dates of farm murder victims.

The Witkruis monument touched an American man. Image: Jeff Zausch

South Africa split over the American farm murders

People commented sincerely, thanking Jeff for his video affirming a white farmer genocide in South Africa. Others pointed out the high crime rate in the country, which local courts have often cited as the reason for farm murders in South Africa rather than race, according to the BBC. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also slammed claims of a white farmer genocide after the US started a refugee programme for Afrikaner farmers. Watch the video of the American and read people's comments below:

Michelle Hayden said:

"Thank you, Jeff, thank you! The plight of white farmers in South Africa is very, VERY real!! "

Annemarie Beukes added:

"Thank you for sharing this, Jeff Zausch. A reality every day. Closing in on Christmas, even the towns and cities are not safe. More than half of your salary must be spent on security measures every month."

Herbert Maschner, an anthropologist who works at the menorial, shared his hot take:

"This is a memorial to both black and white farmers who have died. There are no bodies here. Anyone can add a cross if they want. Your politics have made you ignorant . I work there, I have an office there, I have a South Africa-wide archaeology project there, and you are a fake."

Charles Featherstone wrote:

"It's not safe here. Most farmers sleep with a gun under the pillow. Don't kid ourselves."

Bongani Manju commented:

"The crime rate in our country is a direct consequence of the ANC government's failures."

Wendy Van Eyssen said:

"Thank you for telling it as it is. It's not just white farmers, as other races are also murdered. South Africa is not an easy place to live in."

