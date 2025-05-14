Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk shared an aerial video of a helicopter flying over rows of white crosses, in the farmers' memorial site, Witkruis Monument

The clip, said to depict graves of white farmers in South Africa, was shared on X and reignited debate over racial violence in the country

Social media users, especially in the U.S., expressed strong emotions, some sympathetic, others sceptical of the narrative behind the visuals

Elon Musk shared a video of the farmers' memorial site on his X account. Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Source: Getty Images

A video claiming to show the graves of murdered white farmers in South Africa made waves online after it was shared by Elon Musk, who believes that Afrikaner people's lives are in danger.

The businessman posted the clip on his X account, @elonmusk, attracting comments from social media users who reacted with shock, sympathised with the racial group and were ready to welcome them in America.

The helicopter video over mass graves

The short clip shows a helicopter flying low over an enormous field of white crosses, arranged neatly and stretching as far as the eye can see-with cars parked in a row not far from them. The scene resembles a military graveyard, stark and quiet, creating a strong emotional punch without a single word.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The original poster @realMaalouf claimed each cross represented a white South African farmer killed in violent attacks. Though the exact location of the field wasn’t confirmed, the implication was clear: to highlight what some view as a crisis faced by white farmers in Mzansi.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to the graveyard clip

Many users on X were stunned, with American voices filling the comment section, showing sympathy for the Afrikaner community. Some said local farmers should be offered asylum in the U.S., while others expressed disbelief that the story wasn’t being told by media platforms.

Others, however, did not buy into it, saying crime in Mzansi affected all racial groups and warning against framing it as a race-targeted issue.

X users debated the video of graves belonging to Afrikaners on the platform. Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff

Source: Getty Images

User @bigskyfit said:

"South Africans can't survive without white farmers. We welcome all persecuted white people into America."

User @TLAVagabond added:

"Grok says there is no genocide (And no, I don't blindly trust Grok, just making a point) #TwoPartyIllusion."

User @The_Facts_Dude shared:

"We will happily take a contributing part in society! Let them ruin Africa."

User @andieiamwhoiam added"

"Bring them all here. We will welcome them with open arms."

User @@MisInfoCrusher shared:

"Lies are detected on this side."

User @SocDoneLeft said:

"FACT: There is NO "White genocide" in South Africa. Farm murder rates (around 10 per 100k per year) are BELOW average SA murder rates (around 30 per 100k per year). Or: Farmers are LESS likely to be murdered than SA citizens in general. And: Farm murders are DOWN!"

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners

The US government opened its borders for Afrikaners wishing to relocate to America after learning that South Africa had signed the Expropriation Bill in January 2025.

A US man warned Afrikaner refugees moving to America, saying that unless they were rich, they would join the exploited working class and earn a minimum wage.

A happy Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America proudly showed off his neighbourhood before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

Source: Briefly News