“Following Our Culture, They Did Not Lose Theirs”: Interracial Couple’s Traditional Wedding Wows SA
- A content creator, @jethro_ryan, shared a heartwarming TikTok video of an interracial couple's traditional Zulu wedding ceremony in Vereeniging, Gauteng
- The touching footage captures the bride dressed in complete traditional African wedding attire, including a beaded headpiece and ceremonial stick
- South Africans praised the couple's union as a beautiful example of cultural respect and integration, highlighting how far the country has come since the days of apartheid
A travel content creator has melted hearts across Mzansi after sharing footage of an interracial couple's stunning traditional wedding ceremony.
Content creator @jethro_ryan posted the moving video on TikTok on 18 May, featuring scenes from a traditional Zulu wedding taking place in Vereeniging, Gauteng. The clip shows an Afrikaner bride fully dressed in traditional African wedding attire, complete with ceremonial beads across her face, around her neck, and a traditional dress while holding a ceremonial stick.
Interestingly, the video was posted with the rather ironic caption referencing Trump's controversial quote:
"Terrible things are happening in South Africa."
Yet what follows shows anything but terrible things; instead, the footage reveals a beautiful celebration of love and cultural integration.
The heartwarming scenes include the bride standing among wedding attendees, followed by a ritual where an older, Black woman kneels on a mat while an Afrikaner woman ties a traditional scarf around her head. An Afrikaner gentleman then helps the woman stand up.
In another touching sequence, the groom is called into an area where guests are seated, lies down on a mat, and is covered with a blanket. As part of the ritual, several women, including his bride, playfully tap him with sticks before he emerges from under the blanket, standing up in celebration.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
A sign of progress
Interracial marriages in South Africa have come a long way since the days of apartheid, when they were banned. According to a 2017 paper by Elnari Potgieter titled "Interracial marriages in South Africa: Attitudes and challenges," there has been positive change in terms of approval of interracial marriages, with a notable decrease in disapproval and an increase in neutral responses.
While legal barriers to interracial marriage no longer exist, attitudes continue to evolve. The paper suggests that exploring these attitudes helps understand society at a broader level and sheds light on the progress made in terms of reconciling South Africans after apartheid.
South Africans react to the video
The video quickly drew attention from South Africans, who had mixed, but mostly positive reactions to the beautiful ceremony.
@MADAFAKA commented with a thought-provoking view:
"We don't need politicians, they interfere with our livelihood 🥰"
@noxy..makhoba shared a lovely cultural insight:
"Good things happen in SA, especially if it's raining, that means your ceremony went well."
@John_Lore offered a more sobering perspective:
"Sadly, a few random people like this do not speak for the whole country, unfortunately, there are millions who would rather have us kill each other..."
@123321CC99 added a sarcastic comment:
"Nothing bad is happening in SA, everyone is living in peace, women are safe here, we practically have 0 crime, 0 bad things."
@peace shared a beautiful observation:
"Following our culture, and yet they did not lose theirs.❤❤❤"
