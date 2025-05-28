A newlywed woman shared a heartwarming video of herself traditionally serving her husband food after completing her lobola ceremonies

The bride wore a beautiful red traditional dress with a white scarf embroidered with "Becoming Mrs Dlodlo" as she walked to her husband's car

South Africans were moved by the romantic moment that earned over 16,000 likes, with many congratulating the couple on their beautiful union

One woman shared a video showing how she served her husband food after finishing their lobola negotiations. Images: @mama_dlodlo

Source: Instagram

A South African woman has melted hearts across social media after sharing a touching video of herself traditionally serving her husband food following the completion of their lobola proceedings.

Content creator @mama_dlodlo, who regularly shares personal content on her Instagram page, documented this special moment that highlights the beautiful customs surrounding marriage in South African culture. The video shows the newly married woman dressed in a stunning red traditional dress with a white scarf draped over her shoulders, with the words 'Becoming Mrs Dlodlo' embroidered on the back as she prepared to honour her husband.

The video was shared at the end of May and quickly went viral, capturing the attention of thousands who were touched by this display of cultural respect and love.

The touching footage begins with someone recording the young bride as she walks through a gate and continues down the road, passing several cars before reaching the vehicle where her husband waits. After noticing her arrival, he opens the car door to receive the food. The most beautiful moment comes when she approaches him, kneels on the ground, and respectfully presents him with a tray containing his meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A local woman shared a video showing how to be the perfect modern makoti. Images: @mama_dlodlo

Source: Instagram

Understanding makoti traditions

The role of a makoti comes with cultural expectations that have been passed down through generations. When a woman becomes a makoti, she enters not just a marriage but a new family structure where certain traditions and customs must be respected. These traditions often include cooking traditional foods, serving meals in a specific manner, and showing respect to elders and the husband through various gestures.

In traditional South African households, the act of serving food goes beyond mere courtesy, it represents the wife's role in nurturing the family and maintaining cultural values. The practice requires the wife to prepare meals with care, present them respectfully, and often includes the symbolic act of kneeling when serving, particularly in the presence of in-laws or during special occasions.

The tradition of a wife serving her husband stems from customs where the man is viewed as the head of the household, deserving of respect and honour from his family. This doesn't necessarily mean inequality, but rather represents different roles within the family structure that have cultural and spiritual significance. Many modern South African women find ways to balance these traditional expectations with contemporary values, creating a blend that honours their heritage while maintaining their independence.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Hearts melted across Mzansi

The video struck a chord with South African viewers, earning over 16,000 likes and countless congratulatory messages from people who appreciated seeing cultural traditions being honoured with such grace and love.

@ashanajzaa gushed:

"Omg, congratulations, stunner. Wishing you a fruitful, blessed, and healthy union 🥹"

@rea.bayer_ shared:

"Bathong congratulations, mama❤️"

@theonly_pocohontas celebrated:

"Gloria!🥹❤️Love it for you !❤️"

@nei.wrldwide exclaimed:

"OMMMGG!!! Congrats, pretty girl 😍"

@almost_albino declared:

"The cutest video I've seen so far😍❤️🙌 Congratulations mama❤️❤️"

Other South African weddings making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on an interracial couple's traditional Zulu wedding that had South Africans praising their cultural respect, but the groom's commitment to following customs left people amazed for an unexpected reason.

recently reported on an interracial couple's traditional Zulu wedding that had South Africans praising their cultural respect, but the groom's commitment to following customs left people amazed for an unexpected reason. A bride and groom experienced something powerful during their wedding ceremony that left them on the floor, but what happened next divided South Africans who witnessed the spiritual moment.

A wedding guest made a shocking fashion choice that had people questioning her motives, but the bride's reaction revealed something surprising about the situation.

Source: Briefly News