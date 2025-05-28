An Afrikaans conversation between an English mother and her daughter left many people cracking up in laughter

The pair argued over the phrase means "open the door" in one of South Africa's official languages

Social media users were amused as they took to the comments section to crack jokes

A humorous exchange between a mother and her young daughter has captured the attention of many people in South Africa over their amusing moment.

A woman and her daughter went viral in the online community with their Afrikaans chat. Image: @nurigallow

Source: TikTok

Afrikaans chat between English mom and daughter

The mother shared the video of the funny encounter under the handle @nurigallow, where she showcased how she and her daughter argued over the phrase means "open the door" in Afrikaans, which left many people cracking up in laughter.

In the video, the mother and her daughter can be seen in a car as they have a fun conversation in one of South Africa's 12 official languages.

This lighthearted moment highlights the complexities and joys of multilingualism in South Africa. While English often dominates in education and media, many South Africans grow up with multiple languages, leading to playful misunderstandings and endearing moments. Such instances not only entertain but also underscore the importance of preserving and celebrating the country's rich linguistic heritage.

The viral video has resonated with many, sparking conversations about language, identity, and the humorous side of parenting. It's a reminder that, even in a world filled with challenges, moments of laughter and connection can bridge divides and bring communities closer together.

Watch the video of the heartwarming moment between the mother and her child below:

SA jokes on mother and daughter moment

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some poked fun at the mom and her daughter, saying:

Mishka said:

"The blind leading the blind."

Mev.Pret added:

"I'm an Afrikaans teacher - I would accept "geopen."

kimmygirl02 wrote:

"Maak oop die Dier "deur" literally did a afrikaans session with my Grade 10 earlier sooo get this."

Alicia shared:

"Why do. They put ge in front of everything, all English people do that."

MaxineAshleigh commented:

"My life right now as an English mom and my daughter in Afrikaans school, guys, pray for us."

dis_net_sy expressed:

“ Is die kar oop gesluit ? “Don't worry, Afrikaans people do this when we try to speak English sometimes as well, because we all try to translate something directly, whether it be from Afrikaans to English or English to Afrikaans."

Zade simply said:

"My kids exactly."

