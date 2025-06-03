A South African teacher touched many hearts online with her heartfelt gesture, and more

The educator showed off how she placed a smile on her students’ faces with her kind act that went viral

Social media users reacted by flooding the comments section, raving about the woman’s good deed

In a heartwarming gesture, a local teacher took her pupils out for lunch at the popular seafood restaurant, Ocean Basket, providing them with a memorable dining experience outside the classroom.

A teacher showcased how she took her pupils to Ocean Basket, leaving Mzansi touched by her heartwarming gesture. Image: @ndingu_mhintie

Teacher takes pupils to Ocean Basket for lunch

She shared the video on her TikTok under the handle @ndingu_mhintie, where she gave viewers a glimpse into the heartwarming day.

The Cape Town teacher explained that she took her Grade 10 class to Ocean Basket for lunch, as she emphasised that learning doesn't always have to happen indoors.

"Learning doesn’t have to always take place in a classroom."

In the video, the pupils can be seen dining at a seafood restaurant, where they were excited and eager to try the various dishes on offer. From grilled calamari and crispy calamari rings to fresh prawns and seafood platters, the children were treated to a variety of Ocean Basket’s famous dishes.

The school kids also snapped a few pics as they indulged in their meals and showcased how they worked together on their schoolwork during the fun outing. The educator’s thoughtful initiative demonstrated the importance of rewarding young learners and encouraging positive experiences that go beyond academics.

Many parents praised @ndingu_mhintie, the teacher, noting that such outings help build confidence and strengthen the teacher-student relationship.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to teacher’s sweet gesture to pupils

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some raving over the teacher's heartwarming act.

Chris said:

"Yoh, that's mos a expensive outing."

Baraqa_jano wrote:

"Imagine not coming to school that day and hearing from your friends that the teacher took us to Ocean Basket."

Siphokazi expressed:

"In this economy?"

MOGALEADI shared:

"My high school class teacher used to do it every year… Movies, lunch, class party… in matric, she did a pool party at her house with food and snacks… Oh, she was amazing."

Zulu stated:

"Ma'am can I also be your student? Ei, our teachers were stingy mos."

A teacher warmed the hearts of many with her impressive gesture to her pupils. Image: @ndingu_mhintie

More teacher initiatives that wowed SA

Briefly News reported that a heartwarming TikTok video captured a young teacher's selfless act toward her young pupils. Going above and beyond her duty of teaching, a video by Nokwazi Mthethwa shows her ensuring her little one gets a good and nourishing meal.

reported that a heartwarming TikTok video captured a young teacher's selfless act toward her young pupils. Going above and beyond her duty of teaching, a video by Nokwazi Mthethwa shows her ensuring her little one gets a good and nourishing meal. One South African teacher is ensuring her pupils get all their needed nutrients before starting their school day.

A young South African teacher put a smile on her students' faces as she rewarded them in a thoughtful way, leaving many people in complete awe of her gesture. This educator had many people wishing to return and relive their high school life after she made a thoughtful gesture towards her pupils.

