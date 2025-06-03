SA Teacher Takes Pupils to Ocean Basket, Leaves Mzansi Touched With Heartwarming Gesture
- A South African teacher touched many hearts online with her heartfelt gesture, and more
- The educator showed off how she placed a smile on her students’ faces with her kind act that went viral
- Social media users reacted by flooding the comments section, raving about the woman’s good deed
In a heartwarming gesture, a local teacher took her pupils out for lunch at the popular seafood restaurant, Ocean Basket, providing them with a memorable dining experience outside the classroom.
Teacher takes pupils to Ocean Basket for lunch
She shared the video on her TikTok under the handle @ndingu_mhintie, where she gave viewers a glimpse into the heartwarming day.
The Cape Town teacher explained that she took her Grade 10 class to Ocean Basket for lunch, as she emphasised that learning doesn't always have to happen indoors.
"Learning doesn’t have to always take place in a classroom."
In the video, the pupils can be seen dining at a seafood restaurant, where they were excited and eager to try the various dishes on offer. From grilled calamari and crispy calamari rings to fresh prawns and seafood platters, the children were treated to a variety of Ocean Basket’s famous dishes.
The school kids also snapped a few pics as they indulged in their meals and showcased how they worked together on their schoolwork during the fun outing. The educator’s thoughtful initiative demonstrated the importance of rewarding young learners and encouraging positive experiences that go beyond academics.
Many parents praised @ndingu_mhintie, the teacher, noting that such outings help build confidence and strengthen the teacher-student relationship.
Mzansi reacts to teacher’s sweet gesture to pupils
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some raving over the teacher's heartwarming act.
Chris said:
"Yoh, that's mos a expensive outing."
Baraqa_jano wrote:
"Imagine not coming to school that day and hearing from your friends that the teacher took us to Ocean Basket."
Siphokazi expressed:
"In this economy?"
MOGALEADI shared:
"My high school class teacher used to do it every year… Movies, lunch, class party… in matric, she did a pool party at her house with food and snacks… Oh, she was amazing."
Zulu stated:
"Ma'am can I also be your student? Ei, our teachers were stingy mos."
