A couple shared their seven-month weight loss journey after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in Turkey

They revealed before-and-after clips showing a dramatic transformation and healthier physiques

Social media users reacted with praise, curiosity, and questions about the process

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A couple has gone viral after opening up about their weight loss journey following gastric sleeve surgery in Turkey, showing just how much can change in a matter of months.

The picture on the left showed the couple at a restaurant. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: Facebook

Posted on 27 March 2026 via their shared account, the video captured both the emotional and physical transformation they experienced, taking viewers from where they started to where they are now, seven months later. The pair shared older footage of themselves before the procedure, followed by recent clips highlighting their progress. The woman revealed she now weighs around 70kg, while her partner sits at approximately 65kg.

Their transformation wasn’t just about numbers on a scale, but also visible confidence and energy. The couple, @africanamericanfam, credited their journey to a clinic in Turkey, thanking the team for helping them achieve what they described as their dream bodies.

Couple celebrates major weight loss transformation

Their post also hinted that this is only the beginning, suggesting they are continuing with their fitness and health journey beyond the surgery. As expected, the video drew a mix of reactions. Many applauded their discipline and openness, while others were curious about the realities of gastric sleeve surgery, from recovery to lifestyle changes.

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Some shared their own experiences or asked questions about affordability and safety, especially with Turkey becoming a popular destination for medical tourism. The video taps into a broader trend of people documenting their transformation journeys online, offering both inspiration and a glimpse into the realities behind such life-changing decisions.

The visual on the left showed their pictures before. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

kgopotso wrote:

“I want to lose weight too, just tell me the ingredients.”

Samiro Provence wrote:

“You looked amazingly beautiful with the weight gain.”

Zah wrote:

“Thank you guys, you did it in front of us and I’m proud of you.”

User59565232249 asked:

“Has your weight loss ever stalled at some point?”

Poze wrote:

“You looked good before as well.”

Mrs_kayoriginal asked:

“Well done guys. For loose skin, what did you do?”

Boika asked:

“How many years have you been together?”

Demon slayer wrote:

“Well done guys, we love how real your content is.”

She_her_n wrote:

“Amazing, thank you for sharing your journey authentically with us.”

SleevedQueen wrote:

“I’m 108kg and getting a gastric sleeve soon, I can’t wait to be like this.”

Prettyhappyhippo asked:

“How much was it?”

T² asked:

“Will this process affect your pregnancy?”

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Source: Briefly News