Social media erupted in cheers after Cassper Nyovest's best friend shared before-and-after pictures of his weight loss transformation

Carpo impressed Mzansi with his commitment to his journey, trading a potbelly for a six-pack

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, singing Carpo's praises for sticking to his plan and turning his life around for the better

Carpo shows shared before-and-after pictures of his incredible weight loss transformation. Images: carpomore

Source: Instagram

Carpo More recently debuted his impressive weight loss with jaw-dropping before-and-after photos on 14 April 2026.

Famously known as being rapper Cassper Nyovest's best friend, Carpo had committed to his transformation and chose his health over the lifestyle that previously held him back.

The viral four-picture collage showed the visible changes in Carpo's appearance, most notably his belly, which shrank significantly and transformed into a chiselled six-pack. He revealed that he had lost 23 kg, giving credit to his personal trainer and praising God for the strength and resilience to stay the course.

"105 to 82kg. Dear God, thank you. Trainer @lulu_baaker."

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The comedian's weight loss journey is documented on a dedicated Instagram page, carposgym.journey, which has already amassed over 15,000 followers, who regularly tune in for their daily dose of fitness motivation.

From gruelling workout clips to honest discussions about his clean diet, Carpo has used the platform to build a community centred on health and accountability, with his followers now becoming his biggest cheerleaders.

His new physique is a testament to months of hard work and commitment, a move that has seen both fans and industry peers flooding his comment section with high praise.

See Carpo's weight loss below.

Social media admires Carpo's transformation

Fans and peers were impressed with the comedian's new look and inspired by his dedication to improving his lifestyle. Read some of the comments below.

siphesihlevazi said:

"Consistency is everything!! Well done, bro."

Carpo's personal trainer, Lulu Baaker, wrote:

"We keep moving forward, never going back!"

South African disc jockey, DJ Jawz, praised Carpo More:

"You've done a great job, mase kind."

llalelebo was impressed:

"OG, you even look younger."

zwide_nxumalo related:

"Dankie, bro, I'm on the same journey. I've lost over 8KG so far. My aim is to be below 80KG. Keep on keeping on!"

hapelophakisi said:

"I started at 105kg in Jan, I’m on 97kg as of today. Keep inspiring, bro."

sipho_3g was amazed:

"Bro looks 10 years younger."

As more followers flooded the comment section, a handful shared their testimonies of how Carpo’s vulnerability inspired them to kickstart their own fitness journeys, with others referencing their own experiences and thanking the comedian for pushing them to better their lives.

Carpo inspired his followers with his impressive weight loss. Image: carpomore

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza sets the record straight on his weight loss

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how DJ Shimza lost weight after months of being accused of using Ozempic.

The DJ finally set the record straight on his incredible transformation and emphasised that he was unbothered by the allegations.

Source: Briefly News