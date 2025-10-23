Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo, opened up about how he lost 21 kg, dropping from 105 kg to 84 kg

Carpo shared why he decided to lose weight and shared the methods he has been using

He also revealed details of how he and his best friend, Cassper Nyovest, have been losing weight

Cassper Nyovest’s best friend Carpo opened up about how he lost 21kgs. Image: carpomore

Source: Instagram

Beloved media personality Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo, has opened up about his weight loss journey and how he managed to lose 21kgs.

Carpo is one of the South African celebrities closely associated with award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest, who lost weight. The comedian, who has been friends with Cassper Nyovest for over 20 years, shared his weight loss tips with TshisaLive.

Carpo More details his 21kg weight loss

In an interview with the publication, Carpo disclosed how he managed to drop weight from 105 to 84 kgs. He explained how he complemented his gym routine with changes to his diet. Carpo shared that he doesn’t only watch what he eats, but also when he eats.

He explained that he replaced oily and fatty foods with vegetables. He shared that he strictly doesn’t eat after seven o’clock in the evening. Carpo shared that he goes to the gym every day, where he does his routine with the assistance of his personal trainer, Luvuyo, whom he praised for never giving up on him.

Carpo shared that he started his weight loss journey in July 2025 in preparation for the Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in Bloemfontein on December 6, which will be hosted by his childhood best friend, Cassper Nyovest.

“This whole journey started when Cassper announced ‘Fill Up’ and said we should do Fill Up fitness. I really want to look good, and I’m doing it for my health,” Carpo explained.

He opened up about how exercising with Cassper Nyovest has been so far. Carpo shared that he and Cassper motivate each other a lot, and they have been playing tennis together as part of the rapper’s weight loss routine.

Cassper Nyovest’s best friend Carpo More discussed his weight loss journey. Image: carpomore

Source: Instagram

Carpo shared that the most challenging part of his weight loss journey was the change in routine, which means he isn’t going out as much as he used to. He also shared how difficult it has been for him not to eat burgers and chips, which he admitted are still his favourites. Carpo said:

“What's been driving me to do this is God. God pushes me and gives me the strength. I really want to go to 80kgs, but my trainer says I’m at a good weight now and should gain muscle. With my gym journey, I always say to people, ‘Watch us do it.’”

He shared that he wants to drop his weight to at least 80 kgs before he starts gaining muscle.

Cassper Nyovest reacts to Carpo’s weight loss

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest praised his best friend, DJ Carpo, for losing weight.

The rapper's reaction came a few days after he was criticised online for his weight gain and embarked on a weight loss journey. South Africans and fans of DJ Carpo took to his Instagram post on Sunday, 14 September 2025, to congratulate him.

Source: Briefly News