Content creator BW Bobo attempted the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge, showcasing a comical struggle on TikTok

The viral video captured the crowd's support and laughter as the man battled the spicy meal with tears in his eyes

Reactions flood in on social media, questioning the challenge's risks and BW Bobo's well-being after the fiery dish

A brave man took on the RocoMamas Fiery Wings Challenge. Images: @bw_bobo

Source: TikTok

Content creator BW Bobo was one of many who attempted the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge, which definitely showed him flames! The young man got to a point where he had to remove his clothing to get through the tough challenge.

Taking to his TikTok account on 16 April 2026, BW Bobo showed how he had to remove his shirt while eating the wings, exposing his bear chest. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he tried to empty his plate while the supportive crowd off-camera cheered him on.

The RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge consists of 10 Fire Wings, Fire Fries, and a 500ml glass of Sprite, all to be completed within 10 minutes. Failure to complete the challenge results in paying for the R199 meal, while a win gets the participant a branded RocoMamas cap.

The fiery meal in question. Image: @rocomamas

Source: Instagram

It is unclear whether the content creator managed to finish his meal within the allotted time, but he did manage to clear his plate.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Spicy challenge amuses South Africans

The viral video garnered over 2.3 million views since its publication, with thousands of members of the online community laughing at the man's physical reaction to the hot wings. Others questioned the price and showed concern for BW Bobo's health after seeing all the chilli on his plate.

@vesta_matseka laughed and said:

"The fact that you have to wear gloves, count me out completely."

@tomahawk4813 humorously stated in the comment section:

"Congratulations, you've won a trip to the toilet later on."

@ms.mojapelo3 shared their thoughts with the public:

"I think it's stupid to attempt this challenge."

@tumi_shirlz_kekana remarked in the comments:

"I don’t think R199 is worth all this trauma, but well done."

@dzikhomba pointed out:

"These are tears of pain, not joy."

A sceptical @zandisilezwane stated:

"I don't know, man. This just looks dangerous. Also, is the point of this challenge just to prove you can do it? Because even if the meal is free, do you really want to eat so uncomfortably?"

3 Other stories about spicy food

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed the consequences of finishing the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge. The footage left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks.

reported that a woman showed the consequences of finishing the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge. The footage left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks. A South African man took to social media to share his trusted recipe for making his hot chilli sauce. After buying two bags of chilli, he fried them with chicken spice and other condiments.

A local TikTok content creator took on the RocoMamas challenge with bold claims about his natural chilli tolerance, which the wings quickly shut down. It was evident that the self-proclaimed heat king met his match.

Source: Briefly News