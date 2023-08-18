A South African man took to social media to share his trusted recipe for making hot chilli sauce

He bought two bags of chillis from a store, then fried them with chicken spice, salt, tomato sauce, and oil

Netizens responded positively to the video, with some suggesting additional ingredients such as vinegar and onions

A man took to social media to share his recipe on how to cook chilli.

A man shared his trusted homemade chilli recipe online. Image: @blanka_enterprise/TikTok

Man shares how he makes his chilli in tikTok video

A video posted by @blanka_enterprise shows the man buying two bags of chilli at a store before to his place to go and prepare the hot sauce using chicken spice, salt, tomato sauce and oil which he fries all together in a pan.

When the hot concoction is done, he pours it into a container.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with positive comments

Netizens responded with positive feedback to the man's chilli recipe. Others also made suggestions on additional ingredients he could add to preserve and enhance the taste of it.

randzumabobo wrote:

"Next time, add vinegar. It will make it last even longer."

Molatelo replied:

"Thank you. You just gave me a business idea ."

BE NT ON wrote:

"You can add vinegar and onions."

user216109914787 said:

"Not me sneezing ."

Nancy Moalodi commented:

"It looks delicious ."

Benedict wrote:

"Ok, can I store it in the fridge and for how long? Ke tshwara Thobela fm so some of the words I might not have understood mara Kea zama."

