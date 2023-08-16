A South African woman went viral on TikTok for her homemade coffee drink, which she made with dry maize meal and sugar

The woman's kitchen filled with smoke as she cooked the mixture, and the pot was left black and burned when she was done

The woman's drink amused netizens while some were curious to know how it tasted

There's nothing quite like a warm cup of coffee or tea in the morning to start your day. Unfortunately for one woman, she was out of the main ingredients needed to make the hot beverages.

A woman used maize and sugar to prepare a warm beverage. Image: @katlego_mokwena_/TikTok

Woman shows how she prepares homemade coffee drink

Thankfully for her, she had a plan up her sleeve and resorted to making a drink that her mother used to make when she was young.

In a video posted on TikTok, Katlego Mokwena (@katlego_mokwena_) is seen cooking dry maize meal and sugar in a pot and stirring continuously as the mix goes from white to a hard brown substance.

The entire kitchen can be seen filled with smoke as she prepares the mixture. The pot was left black and burned when was done. Katlego proceeded to prepare a cup of the drink and used a filter to separate the liquid from the burnt hardened maize. She then added milk and enjoyed her "decaf coffee".

Watch the video below:

South Africans poke fun at woman's homemade coffee

Netizens were taken aback by Katlego's drink and her dedication to making it. Others were curious as to how it tasted.

marshall reacted:

"Skhokho water ."

Ghost said:

"You are extremely dedicated. I would've drank a glass of water and called it a day "

❤️. said:

"Just drink water or skhambelele."

Nonhle_Tavie replied:

"Okay, but does it taste like coffee? Or burnt skhokho water?."

Georgia said:

"Hai ivale mfana ."

Yongama Mtshali commented:

"Hhayi Ntombazane ❤️."

Lowkey wrote:

“Hai hai yini manje le."

