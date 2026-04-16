Floyd Shivambu is back in the spotlight following his recent comments about Duduzile Zuma

During a recent podcast interview, the politician revisited the tension between him and the MK Party member and what he believes led to their feud

Viewers believe that Shivambu also fired shots at Julius Malema, and while some people found humour in his statements, others noted it as unnecessary

Floyd Shivambu shared insight into his feud with Duduzile Zuma.

Source: UGC

Social media users were all ears as Floyd Shivambu discussed his years-long feud with Duduzile Zuma.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, the former Economic Freedom Fighter was hosted for an hour-long discussion on Podcast and Chill, where he broke down his political career, affiliations, and all the controversies in between.

It was during this conversation that MacG revisited Zuma's January 2025 arrest on terrorism-related charges, asking if Shivambu believed these serious allegations matched Duduzile Zuma's character, or if they were part of a larger political play.

Shivambu, known for his calculated responses, didn’t hold back as he dissected the personality of the former president’s daughter, insinuating that he doesn't believe she was capable of large-scale operations.

"She has never said anything political in my presence. I've encouraged her to say something in a meeting, but she's never. The only thing I've seen her do was come to a meeting wearing a T-shirt written 'Try me, boys,' celebrating her boyfriend."

Shivambu asserted that during his visits to Jacob Zuma, Duduzile would often be asked to leave the room, a move often made when elders need to discuss serious matters without the presence of youngsters.

This was interpreted by many as a move to diminish Zuma's influence within the MK Party, suggesting that despite her vocal presence on social media, she was never truly "at the table" when the real decisions were being made.

Floyd Shivambu diminished Duduzile Zuma’s influence. Images: FloydShivambu/ Twitter, duduzilezuma_sambundla/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, his statement about Duduzile Zuma's "boyfriend" was an apparent subtle jab at Julius Malema, raising questions online about the EFF leader's relationship with his rival's daughter.

Shivambu went on to reveal that his whistleblowing efforts led to their fallout, claiming that Duduzile had employed several staff members, who, despite being under-qualified, received "irrational levels of salaries."

"You'd find PAs being paid more than members of parliament. I started the process to review and planned to remove those people, because I don't play games. It was then that she realised I was going to collapse her mini empire."

He stated that Duduzile began "agitating" people to disrupt meetings. After President Zuma "called her to order," Floyd said Duduzile "snapped," and soon came her famous social media rants and string of insults targeted at Shivambu.

As the interview continues to trend, the ball is now in Duduzile’s court to see if she will fire back with one of her signature clapbacks or maintain her silence.

Watch Floyd Shivambu's video below.

Social media dissects Floyd Shivambus's statements

It wasn't long before online users flooded the comment section to weigh in on Floyd Shivambu's remarks.

elonjohnson1639 said:

"Floyd cooked Julius too many times."

n0ndaba_ was unimpressed:

"Surely Floyd chose to learn nothing about how leaders conduct themselves from the old man. You can't be peddling people's bedroom stories to score cheap political points. He is descending to Julius' level, and it's a shame to watch."

Mbojunior999 wrote:

"He must mobilise and stop all this."

Floyd Shivambu slams Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Floyd Shivambu's reaction to Julius Malema's legal woes related to his gun conviction.

He slammed the EFF leaders' behaviour, claiming it drained the party of massive resources.

Source: Briefly News