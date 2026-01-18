Duduzane Zuma, the son of uMkhonto weSizwe Party president Jacob Zuma, expressed his support for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema

Malema is expected to appear before the East London Magistrates' Court for his pre-sentencing hearing after he was found guilty of firing a gun at a rally in the Eastern Cape

Duduzane came under fire for his show of support, and South Africans roasted him for supporting Malema and not supporting his father

GAUTENG — Duduzane Zuma, the son of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma and the twin brother of former MP Duduzile Zuma, was roasted for expressing support for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President JuliusMalema. Malema is expected to attend a pre-sentencing hearing in the EasternCape after he was found guilty of firing a gun in public in 2018.

Duduzane posted an image of an EFF poster announcing Malema's court appearance on his @DuduzaneZuma X account. Malema will appear before the East London Magistrates Court on 23 January 2026 for a pre-sentencing hearing. Duoduzane threw his weight behind Malema.

Duduzane Zuma supports Malema

Duduzane wrote an emotional support, rallying South Africans and calling on them to support Malema.

"First, it was me, and they kept quiet. Then it was my father, and they kept quiet. Now it is Julius Malema, and I will not keep quiet. I stand in solidarity with you, Julius, even if I stand alone. Tomorrow it will be one of you, and there will be no one to stand with you!"

Read the post on X here:

Why is Julius Malema attending court?

Malema was found guilty on 1 October 2025 for firing a gun at an EFF rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, in 2018. Reacting outside the courthouse, Malema said that he would challenge the guilty verdict and the upcoming sentencing. He said he would strengthen his legal team to include legal experts like seasoned attorney Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.

South Africans blast Duduzane

Netizens commenting on X were not moved by his call to back Malema.

Lucky said:

"When they chained hyou it was Julis Mamela who said, 'not with a black child. ' Your father kept quiet. When your father was arrested, it was Julius Malema who rubbished his arrest, but you kept quiet. You people forget easily."

John S said:

"The courts are also coming for your sister. If people choose to break laws, they must face the legal system. Don't be a victim."

BlckJackal said:

"He discharged a firearm in public. Let him face the law."

Khwesta said:

"The Constitution of South Africa says no one is above the law."

Zach Mokone Zakes said:

"In South Africa, we are guided by laws, so it cannot be that we can stand up and defend those breaking the laws of the country."

Julius Malema calls for O'Sullivan, Mogotsi to testify in person

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema rejected forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and Brown Mogotsi's requests to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee virtually. He demanded that they appear in person.

Mogotsi and O'Sullivan were listed as two witnesses that the Ad Hoc Committee wants to call. Hesaid they were not above the Constitution of South Africa.

