Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema became the latest victim of Slik Talk's tongue-lashing in a viral video

The controversial YouTuber took aim at Malema for calling out amapiano singer Daliwonga for allegedly not showing up for a gig at a venue allegedly affiliated with Malema

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with many siding with Malema and criticising Slik Talk's berating, but a fringe of users stood with the YouTuber

Julius Malema faced a public reality check from Slik Talk.

Well-known YouTuber Slik Talk has garnered attention for his scathing critique of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The latest viral video sees Slik Talk attacking Malema for publicly calling out amapiano singer Daliwonga, who faced backlash for allegedly missing a gig at a venue said to be associated with Malema.

The fan favourite politician took Mzansi aback when he blasted Daliwonga on his X account.

Malema's tweet prompted a reaction from Slik Talk, who once fired shots at Lasizwe.

In his short but scathing criticism, Slik Talk said in part:

"Wow, how the mighty have fallen! There was a time when, if Julius spoke, people wanted to hear what he had to say. Now, nobody cares anymore."

The video was amplified on X by user @ThisIsColbert, and he captioned it:

"Slik Talk reacts to Julius Malema allegedly threatening Daliwonga for ghosting a paid gig. Daliwonga stays quiet, while Slik Talk celebrates, saying Julius has fallen off and nobody’s listening to him anymore."

Watch the video below:

The video gets mixed reactions from Mzansi

While many have come to Malema’s defence, arguing that his stance against Daliwonga is justified, others have expressed disappointment, suggesting that politicians shouldn’t engage in celebrity spats.

One X user, @_maluks_, commented:

"Slik Talk doesn’t know what he is talking about. Julius is still a big fish, Daliwonga should tread carefully."

Another user, @KRamaile73, said:

"The funny part is that Julius Malema does not need Daliwonga, but Dali may need him in the future. Don't be excited. It's too soon."

@_Clarance18 wrote:

"Malema can easily destroy Daliwonga's career. What's he talking about?"

@CarlosMatu31 added:

"When you promise people a product, and they pay money for it, it is important to deliver. What this clown doesn’t understand is that his absence interfered with the business Malema is running."

@HULISANINEM chimed in:

"It seems like Slik Talk still cares what Juju has to say."

On the other hand, a segment of the online community has sided with Slik Talk, echoing his sentiments that Malema's influence has waned.

@mohwadubs kicked it off with a serious reality check, saying:

"Imagine a president going around threatening citizens."

@NgwanaMzansi cited Malema's ongoing legal case, stating:

"He must just focus on jail time and leave Daliwonga alone."

@NsibaMjaji tagged Malema, commenting:

"It's true. @Julius_S_Malema has lost his spark. The only thing left for him is bitterness."

@PositiveImpact89 raised a point about somebody of Malema's public persona allegedly owning a club. He said:

"Revolutionary 'son of the soil' nonsense that owns a club!"

Slik Talk's comments about Malema sparked a public debate.

