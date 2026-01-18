Fan-favourite Limpopo-born politician Julius Malema puzzled South Africans on social media over the weekend when he swore at Daliwonga

Malema did not mince his words at the Amapiano star at 2 am on Sunday, 18 January 2026, morning

Fans of the EFF leader commented on his post, while others dragged him for swearing the the musician in public

SA Reacts to Julius Malema Dragging Daliwonga on Social Media, "Does he Own Slageng Restaurant?"

Media personality and EFF leader Julius Malema left South Africans shook on social media when he dragged musician Daliwonga on X.

Malema previously trended on social media when he crashed Amapiano musician Kabza de Small's birthday party and shook DJ Maphorisa's hand.

The fan-favourite politician also caused a stir on social media when he showed off his DJ skills at a wedding in Spain.

The political leader surprised South Africans on Sunday, 18 January 2026, when he blasted Daliwonga on his X account.

"Daliwonga, don't try me, basta*d!," he wrote.

According to social media reports, the popular musician was booked to perform at Slageng Club in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo province on Saturday, 17 January 2026. The spot is reportedly linked to Julius Malema's cousin, Tshepo.

Daliwonga has not issued an official statement regarding the alleged missed gig or Malema's outburst at the time of publishing this article.

Social media users respond to Malema's post

@matladiBM reacted:

"Those asking which Daliwonga in the comments, how many Daliwongas do we have?"

@ChriExcelTrans said:

"Starting your sentence with a comma shows that you're mad; you couldn't wait to post this.

@AndyPhylany wrote:

"This reminds me of that white reporter he chased out back in the days."

Social media user @Reascored also revealed on his X account that Malema is angry at the musician for missing the gig at Slageng over the weekend.

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"You're calling Daliwonga a basta*d in front of his millions of fans, and you think that is nice coming from a leader? Lead by example, don't be a hooligan baba. Daliwonga has millions of people who love and look up to him, and you are insulting him in public. You will never be the president of this country unless you buy the position, just like your friend, Mr. Big Nose."

@Mabaso614 replied:

"Calling our brother a basta*d? You expect us to respect you as a leader. Surely there is a better way to address your matter. Never say that nonsense to our brother."

@AHT_YssY said:

"You're speaking in riddles CIC, which Dali is this one? Wonga or Mpofu."

Mzansi women swoon over Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga found himself being the talk of the town on social media regarding his recent appearance.

An online user posted a video of the star at an unknown event, which quickly garnered many likes.

Many Mzansi women couldn't help but swoon over the star's facial features as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

