MDN News posted a photo of Julius Malema mingling with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza De Small's 33rd birthday celebration

The image captured the EFF leader in a sharp black suit shaking hands with the producer

Social media erupted with reactions blending political hype, humour, and light shade over the unlikely pairing

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Julius Malema mingled with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza's party. Images: kabzadesmall, julius.malema.sello, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano producer Kabza De Small marked his 33rd birthday with a high-energy celebration, drawing amapiano royalty and unexpected guests like EFF leader Julius Malema.

Juju, as he is affectionately known, arrived wearing a tailored black suit. The politician is no stranger to attending showbiz events. Recently, he and his son partied with controversial Limpopo lekompo musician, Shebeshxt.

The EFF leader crossed paths with DJ Maphorisa, the amapiano pioneer producer behind hits like Abalele.

Malema's entry fuels crossover buzz

The photo's composition captured a moment of mutual respect between popular South Africans from vastly different walks of life.

Malema, known for his fiery speeches on economic freedom, has long championed youth culture, attending events like this to connect beyond politics. The politician once wished Uncle Vinny a happy birthday, which speaks to his affinity to youth culture.

See the post below:

Replies capture Mzansi's mix of surprise and humour

The post turned into a micro-debate on fame's fluidity. @ThabaneMvelase declared:

"Julius will remain the President of youth."

@setlhalokat gave a Sotho shoutout:

"Julius ke authi e shapo."

Humour edged in. @rebone_connie wondered about the apparent laughter in the image:

"I wonder ba tshega mang!"

@mgidi_samuel) shaded:

"Julius is just a celebrity not a politician. I feel sorry for his followers."

@kamva____20 saw things differently:

"Julius is a man for everyone in South Africa. He is a true leader."

@Ghosty_SA quipped:

"This is how politicians get caught up in these acts of criminality."

Malema remains fiery at work

Attending celebrity parties does not make Malema less impactful at work. Recently, the EFF leader and African National Congress Member of Parliament, Khusela Diko, clashed over whether the suspended Ekuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, should appear before the committee.

The Ad hoc committee met virtually on 24 November 2025 to discuss the finalisation of the next witnesses who would appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. MDN NEWS posted a video of the exchange on its @MDNnewss X account.

The Ad Hoc Committee was established after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a group of criminal cartels had infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Maphorisa and Kabza are also busy with their work

Maphorisa shared the origin story of Scorpion Kings. He revealed that he used the zodiac sign Scorpio as inspiration for their first project, the Scorpion Kings EP, but later realised that even as their birthdays are a week apart, they did not share a star sign.

Maphorisa and Kabza collaborated on an amapiano EP. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi marvels at Kabza's age

Being credited as a pioneer of a popular, internationally acclaimed music genre had people thinking Kabza was older than he really is. But when his real age got revealed online, fans were left in disbelief.

Briefly News previously reported that the online community marvelled that some circles refer to Kabza as "grootman" despite his tender age.

Source: Briefly News