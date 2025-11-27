Julius Malema Crashes Kabza De Small's Birthday Bash, Shakes Hands with DJ Maphorisa
- MDN News posted a photo of Julius Malema mingling with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza De Small's 33rd birthday celebration
- The image captured the EFF leader in a sharp black suit shaking hands with the producer
- Social media erupted with reactions blending political hype, humour, and light shade over the unlikely pairing
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Amapiano producer Kabza De Small marked his 33rd birthday with a high-energy celebration, drawing amapiano royalty and unexpected guests like EFF leader Julius Malema.
Juju, as he is affectionately known, arrived wearing a tailored black suit. The politician is no stranger to attending showbiz events. Recently, he and his son partied with controversial Limpopo lekompo musician, Shebeshxt.
The EFF leader crossed paths with DJ Maphorisa, the amapiano pioneer producer behind hits like Abalele.
Malema's entry fuels crossover buzz
The photo's composition captured a moment of mutual respect between popular South Africans from vastly different walks of life.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Malema, known for his fiery speeches on economic freedom, has long championed youth culture, attending events like this to connect beyond politics. The politician once wished Uncle Vinny a happy birthday, which speaks to his affinity to youth culture.
See the post below:
Replies capture Mzansi's mix of surprise and humour
The post turned into a micro-debate on fame's fluidity. @ThabaneMvelase declared:
"Julius will remain the President of youth."
@setlhalokat gave a Sotho shoutout:
"Julius ke authi e shapo."
Humour edged in. @rebone_connie wondered about the apparent laughter in the image:
"I wonder ba tshega mang!"
@mgidi_samuel) shaded:
"Julius is just a celebrity not a politician. I feel sorry for his followers."
@kamva____20 saw things differently:
"Julius is a man for everyone in South Africa. He is a true leader."
@Ghosty_SA quipped:
"This is how politicians get caught up in these acts of criminality."
Candice Modiselle’s anniversary bridal portrait is pure magic! 2 months married and still serving looks
Malema remains fiery at work
Attending celebrity parties does not make Malema less impactful at work. Recently, the EFF leader and African National Congress Member of Parliament, Khusela Diko, clashed over whether the suspended Ekuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, should appear before the committee.
The Ad hoc committee met virtually on 24 November 2025 to discuss the finalisation of the next witnesses who would appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. MDN NEWS posted a video of the exchange on its @MDNnewss X account.
The Ad Hoc Committee was established after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a group of criminal cartels had infiltrated the criminal justice system.
Maphorisa and Kabza are also busy with their work
Maphorisa shared the origin story of Scorpion Kings. He revealed that he used the zodiac sign Scorpio as inspiration for their first project, the Scorpion Kings EP, but later realised that even as their birthdays are a week apart, they did not share a star sign.
Mzansi marvels at Kabza's age
Being credited as a pioneer of a popular, internationally acclaimed music genre had people thinking Kabza was older than he really is. But when his real age got revealed online, fans were left in disbelief.
Briefly News previously reported that the online community marvelled that some circles refer to Kabza as "grootman" despite his tender age.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za