Candice Modiselle announced her two-month anniversary to Sechaba Sello on Instagram, with a stunning bridal portrait

The post thanked the designer and photographers while giving glory to God for the union

Celebrities and followers flooded the comments with congratulations and emotional reactions

Candice Modiselle, widely known for her years on Generations: The Legacy and YOTV, officially became Mrs Sechaba Sello. The actress, who previously opened up about almost getting trafficked, captioned the post adoringly, writing partly:

"Ntate Sello, thank you for marrying me (he told me to type this)."

See the full post below:

Fans and celebs take to the comments section

The post instantly lit up timelines as fans recognised the former child star and Lerato from Generations stepping into her new season as a wife.

Fellow actress Simz Ngema commented:

"oh, sisi. You deserve it all."

TV personality and fellow celebrity took to the comments section:

"God bless this union forever amen."

TV host Minnie Dlamini commented:

"Obsessed."

One user, @Lebogangstar, echoed the caption's invoking of a higher power, saying:

"Look at God! Congratulations."

@gugulethu_dhlamini said:

"What a good God! Congratulations to the Sello's."

@Lakina_lilly.aan commented:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations, Candice."

Candice Modiselle's rise to fame

Candice Modiselle didn’t just stroll into the spotlight. Her acting roots go way back: she studied Drama in high school and later graduated with an Honours in Dramatic Arts from the University of the Witwatersrand.

But the early road was anything but smooth. She previously shared that she tried out for roles over and over, going through 18 auditions before landing anything. Her big TV break came when she became a presenter on YOTV, which opened the door to her recurring role as Lerato on Generations: The Legacy.

From there, Candice steadily expanded her footprint. She landed a starring role in the Mzansi Magic drama Impilo: The Scam. Her profile really shot up when she starred on Netflix’s African original dance series JIVA!, playing Vuyiselwa.

That move was especially bold, considering she had taken a short sabbatical just before auditioning. As if that was not enough, she later voiced roles in animated projects like Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire and Panda Bear in Africa.

Life after "I do"

Candice Modiselle, who revealed how she met her husband, tied the knot with Sechaba Sello in March 2025, exchanging vows in a colorful Sotho traditional ceremony. The event was rooted in her cultural heritage, marking a beautiful union of love and tradition. She captioned her wedding photos simply but meaningfully:

“And the two shall become One. Thank you, Lord.”

In a heartfelt post two months into her marriage, Candice expressed gratitude to her “anchors,” her sisters Bontle and Refilwe, for being part of her special day. But not everyone is cheering. Outspoken Youtuber Slik Talk opined at the time stating, 'Marrying Candice Modiselle is a monumental error.'

