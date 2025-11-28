Thabsie shared a heartfelt anniversary post on Instagram, marking a decade with her husband Thando Vokwana

The carousel featured photos from their wedding and recent moments, both of them styled in elegant attire

She credited photographers and stylists in the caption, emphasising faith and enduring love

Thabsie celebrated 10 Years of marriage.

South African musician Thabsie recently marked her wedding anniversary with her husband, Thando Vokwana.

The popular musician, who previously showed off a big wedding ring, has been married to Vokwana for ten years.

Real name Bathabise Biyela, the singer took to Instagram celebrating her wedding and sending a heartfelt message to her husband.

See the full post below:

Always one to open up about her private life, Thabsie recently revealed that she had underwent plastic surgery as she wanted to be "transparent".

The procedure she underwent was for beauty purposes

Thabsie gave her followers some details about her surgery. The Cry singer got a breast augmentation to add some volume to her bust. She revealed that the procedure enhances breast size and shape using breast implants, which are inserted either behind the breast tissue or under the chest muscle.

The images blend nostalgia and now

The carousel opened with a black-and-white wedding portrait of the couple exchanging vows, Thabsie's bouquet of white lilies in hand, Vokwana's gaze fixed on her.

A close-up of Thabsie and Vokwana forehead-to-forehead in sunset light, her hand on his cheek, captured quiet intimacy.

Comments overflow with warmth

Followers flooded the post with affectionate messages, mirroring Thabsie's blend of humour and heart. Zanele Potelwa wrote:

"Oh, guys congratulations."

Lulu Designs replied:

"My sister. You’re welcome, Thabsie. I’m so emotional. God bless your union."

Refiloe Tladi added:

"Congratulations, Thabsie. God bless you and your family."

Nthabiseng M. chimed in:

"Congratulations, Thabsie and Thando. God bless your union."

Nomfundo prayed:

"May God continue to order your footsteps! Congratulations."

Thando M. gushed:

"Yoh, the gown. Congratulations."

Thabsie records a song with Jojo

The renowned songstress Thabsie was seen in studio with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalist Karabo Sejojo, popularly known as Jojo. The video that showed the duo in studio made the rounds online, with fans speculating on a collab.

Jojo mesmerised viewers with her singing during Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, and following their studio video, fans were convinced that she was ready to turn her God-given talent into a career.

She missed out on the grand R2 million prize, but she showcased her singing talent to the world, which set her up for potential collabs with established musicians such as Thabsie.

Thabsie was seen in studio with 'Big Brother Mzansi's Jojo.

Another female celebrity goes under the knife

Most South African celebrities have recently been striving to get the perfect body and are willing to do whatever it takes. Many of them have been open about going under the knife for different reasons, and fans love that they are not gatekeeping the details.

Briefly News previously reported that a popular actress shared a health update following her surgery in Turkey, At the time, the actress said that the aftermath was still "a little uncomfortable."

