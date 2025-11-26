A video clip of Kabza De Small and Andile Mpisane in the studio made the rounds online, hinting at fresh music on the horizon

The footage captured the duo vibing over beats

Fans reacted with hype and humour, speculating on the track's drop and Kabza's prolific output

Kabza De Small and Andile Mpisane linked up in studio. Images: kabelomotha, andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

In a move that's got Mzansi's amapiano faithful buzzing, Kabza De Small teamed up with Andile Mpisane for what looks like a studio session ripe for a new hit.

Kabza De Small, who recently broke a Spotify record, became the first South African artist to have 140 songs on Spotify, each with over a million streams.

Meanwhile Andile Mpisane has been dabbling with DJing, showing off his skills online.

The apparent collaboration between the two celebrities does not come as a surprise.

The video showing the duo was posted on X and has since caused a buzz among fans. Its caption teased and fuelled instant speculation on a collaboration that blends Kabza's log drum mastery with Mpisane's flashy, youth-driven edge.

See the full post below:

Kabza De Small, the 32-year-old amapiano architect from Tembisa, has been on a roll, fresh off his Spotify record-breaking milestone last month.

Mpisane, 24, the Royal AM footballer and aspiring producer and son of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mpisane, has dabbled in music drops like Jozi Night in 2023, often sparking debates on nepotism but earning props for his ear.

Their link-up, captured mid-flow with no release date named or even a confirmation of a collab, hints at a track dropping imminently.

Fan reactions mix hype, laughs, and shade

Replies lit up the thread, blending excitement with the signature Mzansi wit. @TheGoldnBlack1 wrote:

"A few are having as much fun as Kabza on earth."

@Khanyamasilela said:

"Kabza De Small is the Drake of South Africa."

@SableEbony wrote:

"I understand money neh, but sometimes as producers, let's tell artists when they are nonsense!"

The comment came as a cheeky nod to Mpisane's outsider status.

Kabza's streak meets Mpisane's ambition

Kabza, half of the Scorpion Kings with DJ Maphorisa, has defined amapiano's global push, from Coachella sets to Drake nods. His 2025 output includes Ngyozama, a Spotify Impact List staple.

Mpisane, balancing pitches and decks, released Makhwapheni in 2023, drawing critical reviews.

A joint track of the duo could elevate Mpisane's cred while adding Kabza's stamp to Royal AM's off-field narrative.

Kabza De Small and Andile Mpisane came from different worlds for a potential music collab. Images: andilempisane10, kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Tease drops at peak season

With year-end parties looming, the timing screams strategic: a feel-good amapiano heater to be the soundtrack for the fun season.

Andile Mpisane draws support from his socialite mom

As Andile Mpisane continues to make waves in showbiz, it is not surprising that he dabbles with varied forms of art as his multi-millionaire mother makes most of it possible and easier for him.

Briefly News previously reported that following Royal AM's canning from the PSL, Andile's mother acquired another soccer club, ensuring that her son's professional playing days were not over.

Source: Briefly News