Fast-rising Amapiano sensation Ciza scooped the prestigious Breakout Artist of the Year award at the Africa’s Global Music Awards

The young star dedicated the win to his family, fans and hometown supporters who believed in him from the start

Mzansi flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating Ciza’s meteoric rise in the amapiano scene

Ciza won big at Africa’s 'Global Music Awards'. Image: Ciza

Source: Instagram

Mzansi’s Amapiano scene has a new shining star after Ciza walked away with the coveted Breakout Artist of the Year title at the Africa Global Music Awards.

The young producer and vocalist, whose real name is Nkululeko Nciza, was recognised for his explosive impact in 2025, where he quickly went from underground favourite to a household name.

Ciza, who hosted a black-themed party for his birthday, did not surprise fans with this win as they had been streaming his infectious hit track Isaka (6AM) non-stop.

His signature blend of soulful melodies, catchy log drums and heartfelt lyrics has made him one of the most talked-about new acts in the game.

Ciza's father, music-mogul-turned-politician TK Nciza, celebrated his son's milestone in a viral TikTok video in which he detailed Ciza's come-up.

The father himself also recently celebrated his 50th birthday, surrounded by public figures from all walks of the public sphere.

Watch his video below:

Fans react to the video

TikTok user, @TebohoMofokeng, gave TK Nciza his flowers, crediting him for his son's success:

"Proud of your work, grootman."

Another user, @LeboLion, said:

"Congratulations on this profound win🙌🏾. This is big."

@itsofficialnocomply pinpointed the specific song that gave Ciza his win, commenting:

"I wish for more achievements to Ciza. He deserves it. It's definitely Isaka. It’s a nice song, no lie."

@SylviaNkabinde wrote:

"Wow wonke umzali uyakufisa lokhu enganeni waze waba emotional bhuti. You are a good dad. All the support you gave this young man is so amazing. Big ups🙌🏻."

@Mbuyie shared:

"I’m very proud of him. I knew from the very first day I saw and heard Isaka that he was going to win one of the awards. A lot of work was put into this song. The humility and respect that Ciza have will take him somewhere up there."

The user continued:

"His respect for his parents and his followers says a lot about his upbringing. Thanks to you, TK and Nhlanhla, for your support for your children. Ciza is made for this."

The user wrapped it up with a faith-filled parting shot, stating:

"May God bring your pillar, guys. The star is the limit. Congratulations to him and to you TK. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

@MemelaNhlanhlo said:

"Congratulations. You should be proud of yourselves for the way you supported your son. Well done, TK. This is what a father should do. A huge congratulations to your son himself."

@TshepoJabs wrote:

"A job well done, dad. Your full support really helped him. Shout out to you as well."

Ciza's father, TK Nciza, thanked fans for supporting his son.

Source: Instagram

Ciza shows love to Black Coffee

In a previous Briefly News report, Ciza showed off his admiration for bigger acts in the game when he publicly showed love to Black Coffee.

The youngster posted a picture of himself posing with DJ Black Coffee on his Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News