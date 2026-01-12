Vigro Deep Ties the Knot in a Stunning Traditional Wedding: "Love Always Wins"
- Amapiano sensation Vigro Deep got married in a vibrant traditional ceremony, leading a joyful procession with his bride amid cheers from family and friends
- The DJ rocked a crisp white outfit with orange accents, while his partner stunned in a matching mermaid-style dress, blending culture and elegance
- Mzansi fans flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating the young producer's milestone in early 2026
Amapiano king Vigro Deep has kicked off 2026 on a high note by tying the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding.
The DJ, real name Kamogelo Phetla, shared the joyous moment through snaps posted by fans on X, showing him hand-in-hand with his bride during a lively procession.
The ceremony captured hearts online, with the couple radiating happiness under a clear blue sky in a township.
Vigro Deep, who once denied dating influencer Cyan Boujee, kept the event small yet vibrant.
The images, shared by user @mr_shimmy on X, depict the groom smiling ear-to-ear as he leads the group, surrounded by women in flowing orange dresses.
The caption was straightforward:
"Congratulations to Vigro Deep on his wedding day #VigroDeep."
See the full post below:
Mzansi sends love and well-wishes online
Social media erupted with excitement as the photo spread. Fans commented with hearts and congrats, while bashers also made their negativity known.
@RefilweSeboko said simply:
"Congratulations to them."
@Andile__Mntambo praise the musicia, commenting:
"I'm proud of this boy. He is focused."
Another user, @DeputyNeighbor, added:
"We love a committed artist. Very rare to witness."
@AmIDaDrama said:
"Huge congratulations to the couple."
@BongiLuazy complimented their outfits:
"Congratulations to them. They looked beautiful."
@PhethuQ86 wrote:
"Love always wins. Beautiful couple."
Not every comment was in favour of the couple. X streets always have trolls, and this post was not spared such.
@Hang_HF opined on the 24-year-old Vigro Deep's decision to marry, saying:
"He is supposed to be enjoying his money."
One user, @FirstQueenity, complained:
"They keep marrying slay queens then in less than four years they come back crying."
The original poster, @mr_shimmy, replied to this user, asking:
"How do you know she’s a slay queen?"
To which the user confidently replied:
"Go check her page."
Another user, @NevondoRi, zoomed the bride's image in the picture, exposing her upper-body tattoos and left the comment:
"Good luck salvaging a wife there."
@Mothematiks added an observation:
"One thing I have realised is that once an artist gets married in Mzansi, they stop working hard and making good music. I hope Vigro doesn’t fall into that trap."
@FhulufeloMani offered a psychoanalysis of sorts:
"Marrying someone before 30 years is a bad idea because people change when they grow older."
@Ntokii012 also brought up the bride's tattoos, commenting:
"Mfano a decide go lata wadi tattoo [Out of all women, he decided to pick the one with tattos]."
