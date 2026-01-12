Amapiano sensation Vigro Deep got married in a vibrant traditional ceremony, leading a joyful procession with his bride amid cheers from family and friends

The DJ rocked a crisp white outfit with orange accents, while his partner stunned in a matching mermaid-style dress, blending culture and elegance

Mzansi fans flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating the young producer's milestone in early 2026

Amapiano king Vigro Deep has kicked off 2026 on a high note by tying the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The DJ, real name Kamogelo Phetla, shared the joyous moment through snaps posted by fans on X, showing him hand-in-hand with his bride during a lively procession.

The ceremony captured hearts online, with the couple radiating happiness under a clear blue sky in a township.

Vigro Deep, who once denied dating influencer Cyan Boujee, kept the event small yet vibrant.

The images, shared by user @mr_shimmy on X, depict the groom smiling ear-to-ear as he leads the group, surrounded by women in flowing orange dresses.

The caption was straightforward:

"Congratulations to Vigro Deep on his wedding day #VigroDeep."

See the full post below:

Mzansi sends love and well-wishes online

Social media erupted with excitement as the photo spread. Fans commented with hearts and congrats, while bashers also made their negativity known.

@RefilweSeboko said simply:

"Congratulations to them."

@Andile__Mntambo praise the musicia, commenting:

"I'm proud of this boy. He is focused."

Another user, @DeputyNeighbor, added:

"We love a committed artist. Very rare to witness."

@AmIDaDrama said:

"Huge congratulations to the couple."

@BongiLuazy complimented their outfits:

"Congratulations to them. They looked beautiful."

@PhethuQ86 wrote:

"Love always wins. Beautiful couple."

Not every comment was in favour of the couple. X streets always have trolls, and this post was not spared such.

@Hang_HF opined on the 24-year-old Vigro Deep's decision to marry, saying:

"He is supposed to be enjoying his money."

One user, @FirstQueenity, complained:

"They keep marrying slay queens then in less than four years they come back crying."

The original poster, @mr_shimmy, replied to this user, asking:

"How do you know she’s a slay queen?"

To which the user confidently replied:

"Go check her page."

Another user, @NevondoRi, zoomed the bride's image in the picture, exposing her upper-body tattoos and left the comment:

"Good luck salvaging a wife there."

@Mothematiks added an observation:

"One thing I have realised is that once an artist gets married in Mzansi, they stop working hard and making good music. I hope Vigro doesn’t fall into that trap."

@FhulufeloMani offered a psychoanalysis of sorts:

"Marrying someone before 30 years is a bad idea because people change when they grow older."

@Ntokii012 also brought up the bride's tattoos, commenting:

"Mfano a decide go lata wadi tattoo [Out of all women, he decided to pick the one with tattos]."

Fans congratulated Vigro Deep on his wedding. Image: Vigro Deep

Source: Instagram

