Cassper Nyovest struck a stylish pose in a full denim look paired with Nike G.T. Future "Metallic Silver" sneakers valued at R3,900

Gossip influencer Musa Khawula reposted the snap, dubbing the shoes "not so expensive" and sparking debates on luxury affordability in Mzansi

Fans fired back with humour and shade, some defending the sneakers as a bargain while others teased Musa for his own financial jabs

Cassper Nyovest flexed new Nike kicks.

Mzansi rap king Cassper Nyovest turned heads with a moody photo shoot, but it was his footwear that stole the show, and not for the usual bling reasons.

The star, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, rocked a head-to-toe denim ensemble with Nike G.T. Future "Metallic Silver" basketball sneakers, priced at a modest R3,900.

Cassper, who recently shared glimpses of his newborn child, kept this look understated yet sharp.

The sneakers, with their sleek metallic finish, added a sporty edge to the denim shorts and jacket combo, proving the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker can pull off casual cool without breaking the bank.

Gossip maestro Musa Khawula, who recently linked up with Sol Phenduka, wasted no time sharing the snap on X, captioning it:

"Cassper Nyovest shows off his not-so-expensive Nike G.T. Future 'Metallic Silver' basketball sneakers worth R3900."

See his post below:

Fans react to the post

Khawula's comment ignited a stir among fans and followers, bringing luxury and affordability into the limelight in the vibrant landscape of Mzansi fashion.

The online community reacted in full force, blending humour with wit as they defended or critiqued the celebrity's footwear.

@VibeCurator_WW said bluntly:

"Ugly."

@KH010_F310 commented:

"Mara tsona they’re ugly, shem."

@SiyamthandaJ wrote:

"Trust Cass to get the coldest shoe in the game then pair it it of with a trash outfit. Ingathi uya emgidini."

@DhlaminiNdlovu threw a jab:

"Looks like it’s about to take off."

@BruceSphosethu calmed down the situation, saying:

"Not expensive but looking really cool."

@khanyamasilela_ offered an explanation:

"I don't think he was competing. Almost everyone can buy this."

@MtoloKhanya1 commented:

"Maybe it's because they are not on my budget but they are not make sure (sic)."

@Lebo_Stunna liked the shoes:

"Those are dope sneakers."

@AyandaQha1 chimed:

"He could have styled them better. Now they look out of place."

@MazelRome99 asked:

"Musa, what's expensive according to you?"

@Mtetokwandiwe shaded the rapper:

"Cass has one of the worst fashion senses."

Cassper stays stylish amid the noise

Cassper Nyovest, fresh off a stellar 2025 with a successful Fill Up show and family milestones, continues blending fashion with his brand.

This sneaker flex follows his spiritual journey and public reflections, showing a more grounded side.

The Who Got The Block Hot rapper himself owns a sneaker brand, Root of Fame, and has previously collaborated with titans such as Lekau Sehoana in the fashion industry.

Cassper Nyovest had a successful year in 2025.

Cassper Nyovest is accused of being a fake Christian

Cassper Nyovest delivered his highly publicised and anticipated Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in December 2025.

Briefly News previously reported that the rapper's success has attracted a lot of hate online.

The backlash came after a clip of Cassper singing a gospel song containing the lyrics "Jesus is the Alpha and Omega" went viral.

