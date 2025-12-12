South African muso Black Coffee hailed rapper Cassper Nyovest as the GOAT in a heartfelt X (formerly Twitter) post

After his successful Fill Up Toyota Stadium show in Bloemfontein, Mzansi, including DJ Black Coffee, gave the rapper his flowers

The rapper appreciated the Grammy-winning DJ, and SA is here for the bromance, which has been going on for years

Black Coffee gave Cassper Nyovest his flowers after the successful concert. Image: Realblackcoffee, Casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest might just have outdone himself if Black Coffee recognise him as the GOAT.

Following his successful Fill Up Toyota Stadium show in Bloemfontein, Cassper Nyovest received love from people online, and they made sure to give him flowers.

What Black Coffee said about Cassper

On 6 December 2025, Cassper Nyovest drew a large crowd of 30,500 fans at the stadium. He performed some of his greatest hits and even took this opportunity to clap back at the likes of MacG and Sol Phenduka.

A day after his show, Black Coffee took to X and wrote, "Goat", which is slang for greatest of all time. This term is given to someone who excels in their respective categories.

Responding to the post, Cassper hailed Coffee as an inspiration to him, expressing gratitude for the post.

"Actually saw this tweet in a blog. I wasn’t aware cause I don’t use Twitter no more. Just came on here to acknowledge that this means a lot to me. You’re an inspiration, GROOTMAN laka!!! Danko!"

Another international DJ, Shimza, also took the time to show Cass love on X. Shimza wrote, "Last number ke @casspernyovest 🙌🏾🇿🇦❤️."

Cassper responded by saying that Shimza understands how difficult it is to put together an event and actually take care of another one.

"Shimmy !!! Only you would know what it takes to put up such events back to back !!!! It’s hard!!! Thank you !!! See you at OMS!"

Cassper also did not forget to appreciate his fans, who filled the stadium to the max. He also gave a special shoutout to the sponsors and all the people who were involved in making the event a success.

"30,500 people came to Toyota Stadium to see a rapper from Mafikeng!!!! These are the moments I dreamt about and prayed for. Thank you so much to everyone who bought tickets and travelled to be part of history !!! Thank you all my sponsors!!!!"

Below are some of the reactions from

@Flawless_Matias hailed:

"Shoutout man, you did great."

@unathi_noraji said:

"Ignore the noise, bro."

@MenaceDisguised asked:

"They say you photoshopped attendees into the pictures of your recent event. Is it true?"

@BrilliantBK9

"At this moment Mr Tsibib u don't need to talk or anything man even PSL teams big teams man are struggling to pull numbers u pulling on ur shows anybody talking otherwise is crazy bosso kwena."

Cassper Nyovest announces pregnancy

Mufasa shared the news that he and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, were expecting their first child together. The rapper made the announcement at his Fill Up concert in Bloemfontein.

Briefly News reported that fans reacted to the news with excitement.

“Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything !!! lol”

