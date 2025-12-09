Canadian music group DVSN performed in Johannesburg for the first time over the past weekend on 7 December 2025

The group, consisting of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, named their show Once Upon A Time in Joburg, and Mzansi showed up

A video of the vocalist inviting the ladies from the crowd went viral, and in it, they were dancing seductively

The ladies thirsted over DVSN at their Johannesburg show. Image: DVSN

The award-winning Canadian music duo DVSN had an epic show in Johannesburg, and it was their first time! The highly anticipated spectacle happened on 7 December 2025.

DVSN consists of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, and they are signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label. They have several hits under their belt, including Body Smile and Angela, just to name a few.

In their show called Once Upon A Time in Joburg, which took place at the Marks Park Sports Club, they had women thirsting over them and screaming their lungs out. Supporting acts included Langa Mavuso, Una Rams and Jaz Karis.

In a video posted on TikTok by user _justthereforlaughs, the vocalist, Daniel, is singing while surrounded by baddies. The ladies lost all control as they twerked for the star and sang along to his song.

SA reacts to DVSN's performance

This is what some people had to say:

Chauke_Nkateko said:

"Charmaine!!! My favourite girl."

BigSin reacted:

"The girl dancing on DVSN looks like Lady steezy."

Kagiso replied:

"I mean, you can see the bodies that these ladies are South African."

Ney-Ney joked:

"Yesss! That time I was in front and saw the s’nyama hit me."

Tae laughed:

"The girl in the blue shorts is just happy to be there."

Simamkele Tshuku stated:

"The boyfriends are watching this. I feel for them."

Mbulelo cried:

"This is soooo 😭My word! Did they just start screaming yiyo to DVSN😭😭😭Mara SA."

liyema_lugxoko said:

"I like the girl in a green dress 😂💗, she’s so cute 😂."

Ke Naledi responded:

"This is when I realised there was a body requirement."

nasi_globetrotter asked:

"How do they just ignore the girl with the denim jeans because she is not dancing seductively?"

aliceInWonderLand🇿🇦 said:.

"Mind you, I was right there in the front and I was so shocked."

kkkim1of1 gushed:

"Oh we had a time last night 😭I love them😭😍."

Noni_M replied:

"One thing about Pretoria huns. Oh, Sana I love them."

The SA ladies lost it for DVSN during the Joburg Show. Image: DVSN

Cape Town to vibe to Mariah The Scientist

In a previous report from Briefly News, another big American star is coming to South Africa, and it is none other than hitmaker Mariah The Scientist.

The creators of Afro Nation have introduced a new festival coming to Cape Town on 2 January 2026. Other South African acts include Shekhinah, Manana, Nanette, Kujenga, and Strictly Soul Hour.

The show will be taking place at the Green Point Track on 2 January 2026, with the festival promising more acts to be added to the lineup. Fans are super excited to see the star live on stage, but Johannesburg feels left out.

