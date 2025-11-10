The DVSN concert is a treat for Mzansi R&B lovers this summer. The Canadian singing duo will take the stage with hit tracks, including Hallucinations. On 9 October 2025, concert organisers confirmed them as the event's headliners via an Instagram post that referenced their song's lyrics:

Having hallucinations… Look what you made me do…

Daniel at the 2023 BET Awards (L). Nineteen85 and Daley at The Gathering Spot in 2022 (R). Photo: Prince: Griffin, Williams via Getty Images, @onceuponatimeinjoburg on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Signed with So So Def Recordings, DVSN comprises producer Nineteen85 and singer Daniel Daley .

and . Phase 1 and 2 tickets for the DVSN concert at Once Upon a Time in Joburg are sold out , and the sale for Phase 3 tickets is set to close on 6 December 2025 .

, and the sale for Phase 3 tickets is set to . Other artists performing during the event include British R&B singer-songwriter Jaz Karis .

. The DVSN concert will take place at the Marks Park Sports Club on 7 December 2025, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Once Upon a Time in Joburg's DVSN concert 2025

Once Upon a Time in Joburg is an R&B and soul-centred music concert festival organised by Dr. Bird Productions. Launched in March 2024, it has quickly become one of South Africa's standout events.

Its first edition was headlined by Xavier Omär, followed by GoldLink's performance earlier in June 2025. On 7 October, event organisers took to Instagram to tease the return of Once Upon a Time in Joburg in a cryptic post that read:

The story continues. This time round, it is someone whose vocals have soundtracked heartbreaks, late nights and everything in between. Soon, you will know exactly who we are talking about.

Two days later, they let the cat out of the bag, writing:

It is not a dream; DVSN headlines Once Upon a Time in Joburg on 7 December 2025.

DVSN also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the good news with their fans. Their caption read:

Excited!

DVSN is widely recognised for their albums Working on My Karma, Morning After and Muse in Her Feelings.

Jaz Karis during the 2021 South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Bowl in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

The 7 December 2025 lineup: Who else is performing?

On 30 October 2025, Jaz Karis was announced as one of the opening acts for the December concert. The Instagram post in part read:

Jaz needs no introduction. With over 240 million global streams, she is steadily making a name for herself in the competitive music industry.

Other artists supporting DVSN include South African singers Filah Lah Lah, Una Rams, and Langa Mavuso. Follow Once Upon a Time in Joburg on Instagram for more updates on the lineup.

DVSN concert ticket prices

Phase 1 ticket sales opened on 9 October and sold out quickly. The prices were:

Ticket Type Phase/Timing Base Price Booking Fee Total Price General Phase 1 (Initial) R500 R35.68 R535.68 VIP Phase 1 (Initial) R850 R55.40 R905.40 VIP Group of 4 Phase 1 (Initial) R4,000 R232.90 R4,232.90 General Phase 2 (Went live same day at 7:00 pm; VIP sold out) R650 R44.13 R694.13 General Phase 3 (Dropped 27 October at 5:00 pm) R800 R52.58 R852.58

Una Rams. Photo: @unarams (modified by author)

Tickets terms & conditions

Tickets are available at Quicket. Those acquired through third parties or unauthorised promotions will not guarantee entry to the venue. By purchasing a ticket, you agree to the following:

Tickets are non-refundable under normal circumstances.

If the concert is postponed, your ticket will remain valid for the new date.

If the event is cancelled, you will be offered the choice of a refund or ticket rollover.

A ticket can be transferred to another person via Quicket's official transfer system.

Where will the DVSN concert take place?

The DVSN concert was initially scheduled to take place at the UJ West Sports Field. However, according to a post on the Once Upon a Time in Joburg Instagram page on 30 October, the venue has officially changed to Marks Park in Emmarentia. The caption read:

The decision to switch venues was made after careful consideration of our guests' needs and the event's values. We strive to take the views and sentiments of our audience to heart.

Filah Lah Lah (L). Langa Mavuso (R). Photo: @filah_lah_lah, @unarams (modified by author)

Tips for a great experience

Here are some dos and don'ts to ensure you make the most out of the DVSN concert at Once Upon a Time in Joburg this summer:

Carry a valid government-issued identification card, such as a passport or driver's license, as the event is strictly prohibited for individuals under 18 years of age.

Arrive before the gate closing time to avoid being locked out.

Do not carry food or drinks, cooler boxes, plastic cups or straws, glass bottles, drones, fireworks, or weapons to the venue.

Bring your debit, credit cards as this is a cashless event.

Hate speech, discrimination, intimidation or aggressive behaviour towards staff and fellow guests will result in immediate removal from the event.

Keep your wristband intact throughout the event.

Avoid sleeping in the car or parking areas as it is prohibited.

Dress appropriately and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Wrapping up

The DVSN concert at Once Upon a Time in Joburg will take place on 7 December 2025, at the Marks Park Sports Club. The event will also feature performances by Langa Mavuso, Una Rams and Jaz Karis, among others.

