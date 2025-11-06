Christmas Village at Emperors Palace 2025: Full event guide with ticket info
With the festive season almost upon us, many are looking to immerse themselves in the December festivities and can take full advantage of the Christmas Village at Emperors Palace. Visitors can expect seasonal activities, Christmas lights, markets, and rides for the family to enjoy.
Key takeaways
- People flock to Christmas-themed events all over the province annually, with Emperors Palace being a frequent choice thanks to its annual Christmas Village and plethora of other entertainment available on the premises.
- Emperors Palace in Kempton Park hosts a fun-filled Christmas Village throughout December that hosts Christmas-themed entertainment, food and drink stalls, a Christmas market and rides for the children.
- Emperors Palace's Christmas Village also has themed sections, including the Tunnel of Lights and Snow Town, as well as features Christmas-themed lights that adorn the entire event.
The Emperors Palace Christmas Village is a month-long event
Dates and opening hours:
- Dates: Daily from 3 to 31 December 2025 (New Year's Eve included for a festive send-off).
- Daily Time Slots: Two sessions per day to manage crowds and enhance the experience:
- Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (ideal for families with young kids).
- Evening: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (more magical with lights and a vibrant atmosphere).
Each session lasts about 3 hours, but you can stay the full time. Arrive early for popular activities like meeting Santa.
Note: The event may extend slightly on peak days (e.g., weekends), but stick to your slot to avoid queues.
Emperors Palace's Christmas lights are one of the main draws
Although the event is an all-round Christmas Village complete with multiple things to see and do, the Garden of Lights is one of the Christmas market's main attractions. Located within the Christmas Village, the Garden of Lights is a beloved
Garden of Lights is a specific, light-filled attraction within the larger Christmas Village event. The stretch includes colourful Christmas characters and lighting to dazzle adults and children alike, and there is no separate fee to the Christmas market itself.
The event offers an array of festive-themed activities
Additionally, visitors can embrace the Christmas spirit via the following features at the festive event:
- Magical Enchanted Forest/Garden of Lights: Considered a main attraction, this is a lighting and decoration display with a festive/fantasy theme.
- Winter Wonderland: This feature is a lighting display with a fantasy forest theme that includes elves, fairies, and reindeer.
- Storybook Fantasyland: This section includes big, storybook-style characters and displays.
- Father Christmas Factory: This is a recreation of Santa's workshop.
- Tunnel of Lights: The Tunnel of Lights has thousands of sparkling lights throughout the display.
- Snow Town: This is a snow-covered themed setting with market stalls.
- Photos with Santa: Families can meet and take photos with Santa Claus.
- Village Square: The Village Square offers a market with stalls offering Christmas gifts and refreshments.
- Christmas graffiti wall: This is an interactive wall for individuals to leave holiday messages.
- Games and rides: This is an amusement section which has fairground rides and old-fashioned games in Tombola Alley.
- Festive shows: Visitors can experience multiple shows available for booking, subject to terms and conditions.
Tickets for the Christmas Village can be bought online or at the venue
Tickets for the Christmas Village can be found on Webtickets, at the official site christmasvillage.co.za or at the Emperors Palace Box Office located on the premises.
It is advised that visitors purchase their tickets online beforehand to avoid disappointment, as tickets sell out quickly. Ticket prices range between R45 and R90.
Tickets are timed-entry to control crowds and ensure everyone enjoys the full experience without overcrowding. No refunds or date changes, but you can transfer to a friend.
Category
Afternoon Slot (2-5 PM)
Evening Slot (6-9 PM)
Notes
Kids (3-12 years)
R45
R60
Includes access to all activities; under 3 free with adult.
Pensioners (60+)
R65
R75
ID required at entry.
Teens (13+) & Adults
R75
R90
Standard entry.
Family Package (2 adults + 2 kids)
R200 (afternoon) / R240 (evening)
Save ~20% vs. individual tickets.
- In-Person: TicketPro Box Office at Emperors Palace (off Level 2 parking), open Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM, Sat 11 AM-10 PM, Sun 11 AM-7 PM (closed Tuesdays). Cash or card accepted.
Where to see Christmas lights in Johannesburg
Locals can enjoy a festive family bonding session by indulging in the South African Christmas village and lighting experiences at the following venues:
- Joburg Zoo
- Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
- Pretoria Botanical Gardens
- Melrose Arch
- Montecasino
- Christmas Lights House (Weltevreden Park)
- Jakaranda Kinderhuis Liggiefees
Multiple shopping centres also offer decorations and markets to enjoy, such as:
- Eastgate Shopping Centre
- Sandton City
- Fourways Mall
- Mall of Africa
- Time Square
Famous Christmas Villages
Nationally, the most famous ones, apart from Emperors Palace's addition, are:
- Adderley Street Festival of Lights (Cape Town): Cape Town does an elaborate 'switch-on' ceremony to start the festive season, including live entertainment and a dazzling display of lights along the street.
- Lawley Street (Pretoria): Lawley Street is a famous residential street which sees the residents take advantage of the festive season by decorating their homes with elaborate decorations and light displays, with those from surrounding areas taking a slow drive to appreciate the effort.
- Melrose Arch (Johannesburg): The affluent area is known for creating a welcoming seasonal atmosphere via adorning Melrose Arch with large-scale decorations and Christmas lights throughout the streets and piazza.
- Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights (Durban): Durban Botanic Gardens transforms into an ethereal paradise during the festive season, adding lights with interactive displays, entertainment, and food stalls.
Wrapping up
The Christmas Village at Emperors Palace is a frequent top choice for locals looking to enjoy the full experience that the festive season has to offer. However, it is not the only festive event held within the province, with multiple seasonal events to take full advantage of both within Gauteng and nationwide.
