A content creator posted about the various things to do in Cape Town that will not cost money on the customer's birthday

The TikTok post detailed activities to enjoy in Cape Town that would usually come at a fee

Many people commented on the video and were stunned by the impressive number of free things to do in Cape Town

In a post on TikTok, people saw that Cape Town is the place to be on a birthday. The Mother City is packed full of free activities available to people on their special day.

The video of the TikTok creator, who shared most of the facilities that offer free birthday treats, received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video and shared their own finds in Cape Town.

In a post on TikTok, @quintonkhumalo shared that there are various things to do in Cape Town for free. The man listed various activities, including going to the Two Oceans aquarium and riding the Cape Wheel. The Galileo open-air cinema is also free during its customers' birthday month. The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art is free for visitors' birthdays. The Table Mountain cable car includes a free return trip on one's birthday month. Total Ninja in Observatory lets customers in for free on their birthday month. Up Cycle also offers a free 1-hour bicycle ride along Sea Point on the customers' birthdays. The red hop-on and hop-off Cape Town city bus offers free rides to children between four and 15 on their birthday, and they can also bring a friend. Mugg & Bean also offers free cake and coffee.

SA corrects free Cape Town treat list

Many people commented on the video by @quintonkhumalo, and some added more information about the free activities. Online users practically corrected the man's list with someone claiming to be a staff member at Total Ninja, saying it is only free for one hour inside for birthdays. See the post, listing the Cape Town activities, and read people's comments below:

Fatimah_Solomon said:

"As a fellow crew member at Total Ninja Black River Park, you will receive a free 1-hour session on the day of your birthday and not the whole birthday month ❤️🖤"

SomethingInteresting commented:

"Sky Hi Ride is no longer free ... it's 50% off."

KIKI🍃💨❤️ wrote:

"Some of these places have requirements that you must meet, or apps to download, can you do a video sharing that info as well, please🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Malika Allie🇵🇸💖 commented:

"My husband and I share a birthday month. And we went on the big wheel last year for his birthday, and I had to pay."

Mr Bluescreen joked:

"The person who pays is the one who takes you there 😂"

Efia Boakyewaa Sarpong ♏️🇬🇭 noted:

"But’s only nationals can enjoy this."

Wee added;

"You need to register before your birthday to get all these free on your birthday. You can't just go on your birthday."

elysian_me shared:

"Mugg & Bean only allows free coffee and cake if you use their app daily/bi-daily."

