“We Can Do It”: Cape Town Zombie Walk Hopes To Break World Record in the Future

The Cape Town Zombie Walk for 2025 had its organiser, Luke Wiggins, determined to break a world record for future walks

Luke explained to Briefly News the purpose of the walk, which welcomed all ages and walks of life

Adult attendees were able to attend a Day of the Dead-themed afterparty at the Time Out Market at the Waterfront

Zombies and all sorts of spooky chracters attended the annual Zombie Walk in Cape Town.

The Zombie Walk in Cape Town aimed at raising funds for Lucky Lucy Foundation (an organisation helping abused and neglected animals) through donations, and Capetonians came in numbers to have fun and show support. The event's organiser, Luke Wiggins, hopes to one day beat the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as zombies.

Currently, Zombie Pub Crawl in Minnesota, the United States, holds the world record with 15 458 people, a title they achieved on 11 October, 2014. The total number of participants for this year's Zombie Walk, which started in 2009, according to its website, was not confirmed.

Although in their biggest year, there were roughly 6 500 people in attendance. When asked if the turnout met his expectations, Luke stated that how the event was set up this year, they didn't want to push too much, as he wanted to see if there was still a following.

Zombie Walk's organiser Luke Wiggins addressed the crowd in his skull face before the walk.

While speaking to Briefly News, with his face painted like a skull, Luke shared:

"We can do it if everybody brings three people to the Zombie Walk. It will take a bit of planning and logistics, but I would love to have Cape Town hold the world record. I would like to be able to have our partners, such as Monster, grow into a festival big enough to cater to everybody and raise a substantial amount for the Lucky Lucy Foundation. The operations on animals are costly. I don't think people always realise that."

The Cape Town Zombie Walk also invited pet owners and their furry friends to join the walk for a cause.

Luke, a former pet owner of rescue animals, explained that the Zombie Walk initially started as a fun pub crawl after a group of extras from a movie shoot went out in full makeup around Halloween. As the event's audience and popularity increased, the idea of walking for a cause was born. On 1 November, 2025, hundreds of people dressed in fake blood-drenched, spooky costumes, some spectacularly homemade, walked from the Company Gardens to Time Out Market at the Waterfront for the 18+ Day of the Dead afterparty.

Once participants reached their destination, they enjoyed food and drinks from different stalls, such as celebrity chef Siba Mtongana's The Siba Deli, and others seen on the website. Those who paid to access the afterparty enjoyed throwback tunes from different DJs on the decks.

With the Zombie Walk being a success, Luke emphasised that the concept behind the event wasn't only to dress up for Halloween, but also to walk for a cause.

"With this walk, it's great to be back. It reminds us of where we started, with just a handful of people at the initial walk. It reminds us about what we are doing and what we're working towards."

Pinterest and anime characters inspired a family's costumes.

A couple stole the show with the undead groom and bride attire.

