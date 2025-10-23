A woman in Johannesburg told other people about a new shop that she felt was worth it

The lady plugged others with a useful shopping spot for a wide variety of household items

The video of the woman plugging others with where they could get a variety of products at a bargain



One woman shared a post of a store she discovered in Johannesburg. The lady showed a lot of products she found in a Chinese store that opened in the Randburg area.

Many people were excited as the woman shared her useful shopping plug. People were stunned by the video of the woman exploring a large store with countless items on offer for less.



In a TikTok video, a woman, @destiny.manda, told people that they have the opportunity to shop for various household items for cheaper in Randburg. The TikTokker found kitchenware, bedding and more products in the store she described as "massive" called China Centre. Despite its size, she said he store is not overwhelming because every aisle is numbered and each is dedicated to a specific item. She also revealed that the new store has a 20% sale going on. The helpful TikTokker said that bargain prices would be available until 26 October 2025.



South Africa appreciates woman's shopping plug

Many people thought that the woman shared useful information after posting about the new store. Watch the video of the woman exploring the shop and read people's comments below:



Tee_Shabane was delighted by the find:

"Oh I’m definitely going there soon 🥺"

Millennium Msomi✨ added:

"Oh sana this came at the best time!😭"

Lerato was tempted to go shopping:

"On any given day, I would've been there already. But I'm going through a “do I need it” phase. Now I'm jealous."

Mabi&Co. applauded the woman for sharing information about the new shop:

"Thank you for not gatekeeping, mommy. One thing about others, they would have written ''runner” with upper case 😭😂"

Lesley gushed:

"There's always something good happening in Randburg."

Lebohang Motsumi620 shared their own plant:

"For those around West Rand, we have two similar shops in Princess Crossing & Panda store in West Gate (the 1 with furniture is in Princess Crossing."



Siphesihle.Mak shared her experience:

"I was there yesterday for one thing and I left with a full trolley for R1.5k only."

pabi_nyahunda jokingly complained:

"Des, I’m trying to save money and you're not making it any easier 😭😭"

