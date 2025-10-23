A mother of two showed people everything that she gets up to when her children get out of school

The woman posted a video of their activities from the time they arrived home

Many South Africans were fascinated by the woman's post as it showed that she lives a life of luxury and comfort

A woman posted a TikTok video of her life with two children. The lady's vlog was a viral hit as many people got to see her lavish home.

A mom of two boys showed her luxury lifestyle in a TikTok video. Image: @jennifer_jsb

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's daily life received more than 80,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on the video, speculating about the woman's luxurious life.



A woman, @jennifer_isb_, shared a TikTok video of a vlog of her after she arrived home with her two children. She parked a luxury SUV and entered her multiple-story home. The lady's video also showed her impressive kitchen. Bath time for her kids highlighted her impressive bathroom and the overall aesthetic of her home. She also did a Woolworths run, taking a walk in her neighbourhood.

The boy mom of two was proudly matched with her sons. Image: @jennifer_isb

Source: TikTok

South Africa impressed by woman's lifestyle

Many people commented that the woman seems to be living a soft life. Others complimented her on the lavish setting of her video. Watch the video of the woman's routine with her kids:



Phiwo applauded:

"Yoh people are rich, rich bandla!😩🤌🔥"

Phillip Maboya said:

"Jennifer 😭 Adopt me moss I'll be the dog 😭"



Health is wealth. added:

"Beautiful, so so stunning. I love home-cooked meals, look how fresh those beef burgers are 😋🍔🍔🍔."



Kagiso Hleza remarked:

"I know we're often told not to envy other people's lives, but man, I'd be happy if my wife lived like this."

Mmathapelo Mosehle added:

"This is South Africa, you saw she went to Ocean Square in Cape Town 😂"

Ndu_M added:

"Rich people and eating in bits, I'd starve in this house😂😭"

Britso🇨🇦 said:

"That fish was a clue to know about this family nokuthi nibuyaphi😂"

Mzu986🇿🇦🇨🇳 was inspired:

"All you need is just that one family member to be brave enough to just dream and actually do it !!!"



guncle_wawa said:

"Judging from your house, you really know what you’re doing based on your career 🙌🏼🥹💕shoutout!"

OtMr S A remarked:

"Beautiful home, hope other women can learn from you. You do everything alone without complaining that you are tired, we have lazy women out there, who don't wanna do anything when they come from work,❤️mbokodo."

Other Briefly News stories about luxury lives

Source: Briefly News