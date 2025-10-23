New Zealand Native Woman Upset She’s Identified As Mlungu in South Africa in TikTok Video
- A woman from New Zealand shared that she travelled to South Africa and discussed her experience
- The lady who is of indigenous origin in New Zealand explained that she fits a different racial category when she comes to South Africa
- People were amused by the lady's reaction, as she explained that it disturbed her to be seen as a different race
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A woman in a TikTok video opened up about travelling to South Africa. The lady, who is a native of New Zealand, explained her strange experience with being identified as someone who is non-indigenous in South Africa.
The lady's TikTok video explaining her debacle received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video discussing the woman's experience with the race in South Africa.
In a video, @sharnayleef, a woman from New Zealand, explained that she identifies as Māori. She said that in South Africa, she was taken aback when locals identified her as a white person. The TikTokker said she was around locals, including isiZulu speakers, and she got called umlungu, which she understands and does not like, as there is a Māori equivalent of the word.
Viewers discuss race in South Africa
Many people commented on the video that her race changed in South Africa because of her looks. Watch the video of the woman and read people's thoughts on the woman's experience below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
lifewithstevie said:
"I’m browner than you and yep when I went to America they laughed at me saying I’m white 😂 neverrrrrr."
jane_doe924 added:
"Even white and black mixed ppl get called white, and even if you’re full black and just light skin 😂 stay strong 😭"
NinaYve wrote:
"Totally understand, I lived in Africa for a while, and they would call me Mozungu, which is a White person, and I would straight up educate them."
ELAINE 🇵🇪 explained her perspective:
"Um, you are white, somewhere in your ancestry. not diminishing you're Maori since that's what you culturally are. Also, Africa has their different viewpoints. I'm indigenous to the Americas, and I'm pretty sure I'll still be considered "white" to them. I don't necessarily mean they actually mean "white" - I think Africa goes based more on skin complexion."
NinaYve shared:
"Totally understand, I lived in Africa for a while, and they would call me Mozungu, which is a White person, and I would straight up educate them."
Moons_Rivers added:
"As a South African, I'm guessing that's where you went since you couldn't identify the country you went to 👀 I'd think you're Indian coloured. ❤"
Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa
- A man got excited after driving to the outskirts of Kimberley and telling people his first impressions in a TikTok video.
- An American man shared his honest opinion after trying some popular South African snacks found in tuck shops.
- Viewers were left curious about malls in the USA when an American tourist could not stop raving about how stunning a South African mall was.
- People were touched by a foreigner who listed everything that they thoroughly enjoyed about South Africa in a TikTok video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za