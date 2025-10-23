A woman from New Zealand shared that she travelled to South Africa and discussed her experience

A woman in a TikTok video opened up about travelling to South Africa. The lady, who is a native of New Zealand, explained her strange experience with being identified as someone who is non-indigenous in South Africa.

The lady's TikTok video explaining her debacle received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video discussing the woman's experience with the race in South Africa.

In a video, @sharnayleef, a woman from New Zealand, explained that she identifies as Māori. She said that in South Africa, she was taken aback when locals identified her as a white person. The TikTokker said she was around locals, including isiZulu speakers, and she got called umlungu, which she understands and does not like, as there is a Māori equivalent of the word.

Viewers discuss race in South Africa

Many people commented on the video that her race changed in South Africa because of her looks. Watch the video of the woman and read people's thoughts on the woman's experience below:

lifewithstevie said:

"I’m browner than you and yep when I went to America they laughed at me saying I’m white 😂 neverrrrrr."

jane_doe924 added:

"Even white and black mixed ppl get called white, and even if you’re full black and just light skin 😂 stay strong 😭"

NinaYve wrote:

"Totally understand, I lived in Africa for a while, and they would call me Mozungu, which is a White person, and I would straight up educate them."

ELAINE 🇵🇪 explained her perspective:

"Um, you are white, somewhere in your ancestry. not diminishing you're Maori since that's what you culturally are. Also, Africa has their different viewpoints. I'm indigenous to the Americas, and I'm pretty sure I'll still be considered "white" to them. I don't necessarily mean they actually mean "white" - I think Africa goes based more on skin complexion."

NinaYve shared:

Moons_Rivers added:

"As a South African, I'm guessing that's where you went since you couldn't identify the country you went to 👀 I'd think you're Indian coloured. ❤"

