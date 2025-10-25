South Africans shared their opinions as they discussed the various languages that are widely spoken in the country

Mzansi is internationally renowned for its diversity, but some people recently toyed with the idea of having a singular official language

A post on TikTok welcoming opinions on which language would best serve most South Africans received varying reactions

Online users had a discussion about the languages in South Africa. People share different speculations about with South Africa could become more successful with a singular common language.

The TikTok post about South Africa's 11 official languages got many people buzzing about which language is best suited for you in the country. Thousands of people posted their thoughts on the state of language in South Africa.

A post on TikTok by @wealthplug_zar went viral as it posed the question of which one of the 11 official African languages could be used for all sectors in the country. The post urged online users to consider which of the 11 official languages could be used for business, education, government, Media and for daily conversations.

South Africa divided over use of one language

People shared varying opinions, and they discussed which language they preferred with different arguments. See the post that sparked the debate over languages and TikTok user's comments below:



Pho uzo ngenzani argued;

"Zulu or Sesotho..Zulu is a bridge to Xhosa,siSwati, and Sindebele. You get to understand most of the languages through Zulu, and Sotho is a bridge to Sipedi and Tswana, so that about covers that the rest are too hard and are not as spoken by many South Africans."

🫧🫧 countered:

"English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu should only be the official languages. The rest is unnecessary."

user28956589382954 remarked:

"Deep down all South Africans know the truth, but for the sake of peace asthule, let’s stick to English😂😂😂 "

Malik Williams remarked:

"Let's stick with English. We don't need any tribal wars 😂 "

annomousy2k shared:

"Nna personally I’m saying we keep English cause it keeps everyone on equal ground. We’d rather remove Afrikaans in schools and put sign language 🤟🏾"

Nape agreed with using Sign Language:

"Sign Language would be great. Less noise, eyo."

FANATIC_TIX added:

"Crazy how y'all are recommending all these different languages yet using English to address this.... Looks like the case has already been won before it began."

Martuor Dysiphon wondered:

"Why choose one language when we can just mix because we already we are already multilingual? I fluently speak Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Isindebele, Venda and English, so I can hear Xitsonga, Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa, so mna I was saying everything can be lekker if we don't change a thing ey."



