A tourist’s TikTok video about Uber and taxi prices in South Africa sparked mixed reactions, with locals questioning what “cheap” really means

The clip, filmed in Cape Town, opened conversations about the contrast between tourist experiences and local economic realities

Many South Africans weighed in online, debating how currency strength and income levels affect their perceptions of affordability

South Africans reacted to a tourist’s viral TikTok, claiming that local Uber and taxi prices were cheap, sparking a broader debate about affordability and perspective.

A lively discussion on social media explored how currency strength shapes perceptions of what’s cheap or expensive. Image: @two.islam

Source: TikTok

A video posted by TikTok user @two.islam on 19 October 2025 stirred heated discussions among South Africans after a tourist claimed that Uber and taxi rides in the country were ‘cheap.’ In the clip, the traveller, who said he had visited 12 countries this year, explained that he found South Africa to be the most affordable so far. He mentioned that a typical taxi ride cost him around R35 to R40, a price he found surprisingly low compared to what he had paid elsewhere. The video, filmed in Cape Town, quickly gained traction as many locals shared their opinions on whether transport in South Africa could really be considered 'cheap.'

The tourist’s remarks sparked a conversation about the difference between affordability for visitors and the reality faced by residents. For many South Africans, the cost of living has risen sharply in recent years, and daily travel expenses often take a large portion of income. While tourists may find Uber prices affordable when converting from stronger currencies, many locals continue to feel the pinch. The video served as a reminder of the economic contrasts that shape how people perceive affordability, particularly when it comes to everyday services like transport.

Cheap comment divides locals

Within a day, the video shared by tourist @two.islam received over 14,000 likes and more than 280 comments, with viewers divided over the tourist’s observations. Many agreed that from a global perspective, South Africa does offer cheaper travel options, but others highlighted that wages are much lower locally. As discussions spread across TikTok, locals began comparing transport costs in South Africa to those in other countries. Some users also pointed out that while Uber fares might seem fair, they have increased significantly in recent years, making the ‘cheap’ label debatable.

The viral clip ended up revealing more than just price differences; it opened up conversations about economic inequality, tourism perspectives, and the everyday realities of South Africans. The post reminded viewers how different one country can feel depending on whether you’re earning in rand or visiting with foreign currency.

A tourist filmed a TikTok video in Cape Town while discussing Uber and taxi prices. Image: @two.islam

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to the taxi prices

Jennzo said:

“You’re driving up costs for locals. They’re not cheap for us!”

datboii_johnwin warned:

“My guy. 😭😭😭 you’ll take your words back later on.”

ROCHELLE added:

“Cheap for you, expensive for us. 😭”

Kim Swanepoel pointed out:

“Cheap for tourists; not for us, sir.”

Meekee_banzo laughed:

“That’s not cheap, susiqhela. 😭”

L said:

“They’re going to come for you for saying it’s cheap, just watch.”

Kyle commented:

“‘Cheap’? Bruh, you’re in the most expensive city in South Africa. 🥀”

User836568235781 wrote:

“It’s only cheap when you’ve got pounds or dollars.”

Source: Briefly News